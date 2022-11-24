Volunteers at “heart of our care”

When folks reach a point in their lives when independence requires a helping hand, or they are aware they’re reaching the end of their lives, Chadron Community Hospital and Services provides Home Health and Hospice programs. The latter of these has a strong volunteer base.

Diana Lecher, director of the hospital’s Home Health and Hospice programs, explained the Home Health incorporates two systems of home care. One is for short-term acute care, for people who are recovering from surgery and hospitalizations. For a short time, nurses, physical therapists and occupational therapists can visit and get them back to health and independent.

The second is for extended care, and is available for those with Medicaid or VA payment sources. These patients are seen on an ongoing basis, to keep them independent at home. The caveat is Medicare doesn’t provide for this service.

As for Hospice, Lecher said it is a program to provide care and support to patients, and their families and caregivers, at the end of life. It’s delivered by a team, including nursing, personal care assistance, social work, spiritual coordination and grief counseling, even physical therapy if the patient wants. This is all done under the direction of a physician, Lecher said. Equipment and medication is also provided to keep the patient comfortable and safe.

The goal is to keep the patients at home, as that’s what they prefer. But, at some point in time, Lecher said, they can’t stay by themselves need a caregiver. “That’s when we can provide care in a assisted living or nursing homes. We can also provide that same care in the facilities. Facilities already have good caregivers, but it’s extra. At the end of your life, you deserve extra.”

Lecher has had people on hospice who were still working, and simply wanted the help of pain management. “Everyone has this picture of people laying in bed on hospice. We let our patients drive, if their medications are adjusted properly. Hospice is about living. We work with the living and their families, and it’s so rewarding to keep them comfortable. We believe in a death with dignity.”

For families, it’s a lot about transition and letting them know what to expect. Families can also call Hospice if they have questions and concerns. A trip to the hospital in not always a necessity.

There are exceptions, Lecher said, and if they are unable to get a patient comfortable at home they will bring him or her to the hospital for a short time. There is also the respite benefit, she added, where patients can go to the hospital for up to five days to provide relief to caregivers if needed. “It’s a safe place for a patient to go for a short time while the family takes care of their own needs.”

As for the volunteers on the team, Lecher explained for every 100 hours the Hospice staff spends in a home they have to have five hours of volunteers. These volunteers are trained and understand privacy. Lecher said staff know the hospice patients, and can match them up with volunteers who are a good fit. For instance, a patient with a runny nose, who has trouble keeping a tissue box in place, could get matched with a quilter who can make a tissue holder. From small gestures, a friendship can grow.

Lecher noted there was a patient who had to move to a facility and couldn’t take a beloved pet. The volunteer brought the pet to the patient nearly every day. Another picked up meals and took them to a patient who lived in the country. These aren’t an isolated incident, as volunteers will often sit and visit with patients, bake them cookies or provide respite for other caregivers.

“A volunteer is a best friend. It’s someone who can help and is there to help,” Lecher said. They also send cards and letters through the bereavement program.

Hospice is free to most people, and there is an average 10-12 people on hospice, Lecher said. Those interested in volunteering can contact Sarah Hageman at 308-432-9715 for an application. They must do a training, going over grief, symptom management, what staff does, privacy and end of life.

“We talk about death, and we want them to be emotionally prepared to be with people at that time and not be afraid,” Lecher said. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, and she’s even had some college students volunteer. If a person has had a death of a loved one, she asks they wait a year before volunteering so they have time to grieve.

“We’re looking for people who listen,” Lecher said, “and someone who can be very accepting of everyone. . . . Every patient, and family, and caregiver, is unique. They’re inviting us into their private lives and their homes, and we have no judgment. You have to be able to listen, give and not be judgmental. It’s a privilege to be invited into their last journey.”

When people reach the end of their lives, it’s very normal to start a review, Lecher said. They start thinking about what their lives are about and what they mean. “I think that’s why it takes a team. It’s not just about pain medicine. It’s about helping people leave well. There is such a thing as a good death.”

Too many people wait to go on hospice, Lecher said, fearing it will make death come sooner or it won’t come if they don’t talk about it. In order to go on hospice, a doctor has to feel a patient has six months or less to live. Lecher added she’s seen people deny for a long time, and when they finally go on hospice they only have a few days left to say their goodbyes.

The Hospice program has a full staff of people who love what they do, she added, choosing this because they know they can make a difference. The volunteers are “the heart of our care,” she said. “They’re the good friends that are extra. They’re the cherry on top of the cake. They’re all such nice people, and they have so many gifts they give our patients.”