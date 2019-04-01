The Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program is seeking volunteers to assist seniors and disabled people with understanding Medicare. The next classes for volunteers are scheduled in May.
Volunteers can help year-round or only in the fall during Part D Open Enrollment. They may counsel independently or work with other volunteers. While most volunteers focus on counseling, a few prefer to give presentations.
Volunteers start with eight hours of online intensive training about Medicare, followed by another full day of training at a local site. Update trainings are required every six months. In exchange, SHIIP asks volunteers to make a minimum commitment of one year and counsel at least 12 individuals per year.
Volunteers must have good communication skills, a good understanding of computers, and a desire to master challenging information. Social workers and nurses earn free continuing education units and become more effective in their jobs. Retirees develop new skills and stay engaged in their communities. Students get experience to jump-start careers. Insurance agents and other insurance employees are not eligible.
More than 200 Nebraskans become eligible for Medicare every day, yet 57 percent of baby boomers say they have a “poor understanding” of or know “almost nothing” about Medicare, according to a survey by Bankers Life.
Nebraska SHIIP is part of a national network funded by Medicare, which offers free, confidential and unbiased Medicare education and counseling. SHIIP does not sell or endorse any insurance company or products. For more information about volunteer opportunities at SHIIP, contact Caryn Long at (800) 234-7119 or 308-765-5546.