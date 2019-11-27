The Chadron State College Student Center Ballroom was home to the annual Mari Sandoz Wacipi on Saturday, Nov. 23. The event is sponsored by the Mari Sandoz Heirtage Society and hosted by the Native American Club. In addition to the drumming and dancing that fill the student center, the Wacipi provides a family connection.
Master of Ceremonies Chris Eagle Hawk explained the Native American Club at the college generally puts on a Wacipi. “In the general sense, they call it a powwow. We invite people —not a personal invitation but a general invitation — to all the dancers and drum groups to come and gather.”
Prior to the start of the Wacipi, Eagle Hawk offers a prayer so everything will turn out well. This is followed by a grand entry and an honoring of veterans, and thanks for their sacrifice and willingness to give their lives for our freedom. These veterans have a place of honor, leading the grand entry, followed by the dancers.
About this time of year, Eagle Hawk noted, the Native American students get a bit homesick, so the Wacipi provides an opportunity to get together with family, have a good meal together, some song and dance, enjoyment of each other’s company and words of enrcouragement to continue their education. Many of the surrounding colleges, and even big universities such as UCLA and Stanford also have these events, he said.
“We’re going to come and support our students. One of the things throughout history, is when our children, our young people go and get educated they have one thing in mind. That is to get educated and come back home to help the people. It’s not really about getting a good job and getting rich and famous. We’re a collective people, and that’s the thought of our young people.”
Education is encouraged in the young people, Eagle Hawk said, but at the same time so is remembering one’s heritage. “We encourage them that it’s okay to be Lakota and still function in mainstream society. That’s why they’re getting an education.”
Most of those who come to the Wacipi are Lakota, though Eagle Hawk noted there are also some from other tribes, such as Cheyenne and Navajo.
Whether Native or non-Native, the Wacipi is a celebration to bring people together and share what we have in common. “We don’t dwell on differences.”
