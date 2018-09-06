A comparability study of wages failed to sway the minds of the Dawes County Commissioners on raising the 2018-19 budget any higher than already proposed.
The salary study was reviewed last week, comparing Dawes County wages against those of Cheyenne, Box Butte and Morrill counties. The range of wages for employees in Cheyenne County was higher across the board than those in Dawes County, while wages in Box Butte County were mostly higher. Morrill County reported wage ranges in only three categories, but those were lower than Dawes County on the lower end of the pay scale but higher than Dawes on the upper range.
Commissioners Jake Stewart and Webb Johnson were the only two board members present for the discussion, but neither supported raising the overall budget to bring Dawes County in line with the study. Instead, they advised elected officials that they are in charge of their budgets and must meet the bottom line as set by the board. If the officials choose to give their employees raises based off the salary study, Stewart said, they will have to find other places in their budgets to trim in order to fall within the parameters the commissioners set.
The commissioners will have a public hearing on its budget Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. The county’s proposed budget for the 2018-19 year, which started in July, comes in at $10,262,540. That’s more than $3.7 million higher than its actual expenditures for 2017-18, however, it’s unlikely expenditures will be much higher than 2017-18. That is because the county must budget as if it is going to spend every dollar available, including the more than $2 million in the inheritance tax fund.
The county is requesting $3,363,630 in property taxes for the fiscal year, or just under $82,500 more than last year. That will require a mill levy of .366048.