The Nebraska National Forests and Grassland’s staff is excited to bring more information about trees to visitors and friends at Chadron State Park this week. The staff invite you to ‘walk and talk’ to look at various trees growing in the park and state, and learn to identify them.
Put on your favorite, comfortable walking shoes and join the Hudson Meng staff Saturday, Aug.25, at 7 p.m. in Chadron State Park for a nature hike and learning experience. Plan to meet Emily Reif, US Forest Service, Hudson Meng Ranger at the picnic shelter, next to the pond, for the hike while talking about and demonstrating ways to identify common Nebraska trees. Along the way children and participants are welcome to gather leaves for a hands-on art project following the hike.
“Emily’s talk illustrates the incredible role that trees play in our everyday lives. Participants can enjoy both the opportunity to learn how to identify Nebraska tree species, and also use leaf prints in a fun interactive painting activity,” said Ryan Means, Hudson-Meng Manager.
The Ranger Interpretive Talk programs are free of charge, however permits are required to enter Nebraska State Parks, and can be purchase at the Chadron State Park front desk. For more information on this event or other summer educational talks and programs, please call the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands at 308-432-0300 or Ryan Means, 308-221-4162.