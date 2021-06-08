Walter A. Speirs

In 1957, he began working at Boeing, and the family moved to Renton, WA. While at Boeing, he worked on the first 707s and worked on the 707 that was to become Air Force One. Living in the Seattle area was a big adventure that he and Lola would often talk about fondly.

In June 1960, he returned to take over the farm, which his family homesteaded in 1885, because it was the best place he knew to raise a family.

Walt began working for the Dawes County roads department in the late 1960's and would work for it most of the time until his retirement. He was known for his meticulous operation of the road maintainer and was willing to come plow snow whenever called.

He loved to hunt and fish. He was an accomplished gunsmith who built rifles from scratch and handloaded his own ammunition. He also built and flew model airplanes.

Although he lost his sight and hearing as he aged, he never lost his strongest sense -- his sense of humor. He would laugh at the worst jokes, and his grandchildren quickly learned not ask "What are you up to?" because he would reply "Oh, about 6 foot 1."