Walter Scholl

After graduating with his Master's degree from the University of New Mexico, they began to grow their family. Brenda and Karla arrived soon after they moved to Alliance, NE, where he again taught German and choral music at the high school. He ultimately finished his PhD from The Ohio University in Comparative Arts, when their "PhD surprise," Kurt, arrived, rounding out their family. They once again found their way back to Chadron after receiving a call from Chadron State College, leading to his 25-year tenure teaching German and Humanities, focusing especially on his love of architecture.

They found their lifelong home south of Chadron in 1977 on their beautiful acreage in the pines, where he ultimately lived his final days, with his family by his side. After retirement, his addiction for golf began, where, from 1992 forward, you could find him on the golf course 5 days a week, 7, if Dru would allow. The camaraderie, friendship, and enjoyment that he found at the golf course was profoundly fulfilling.

He also found a love of writing, with a quest for answers that led to a prolific number of papers and poetry, with every scribbled word transposed to type by his wife Dru, who throughout his life put his words to paper.