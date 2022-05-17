Wanda Arlene Wedekind Krietman

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Maybelle Wedekind. Her daughter Donna May, her husband Paul Kreitman, her brother Glen Wedekind, sister-in-law Margie Wedekind, and her brother Don Wedekind. Survivors include Her daughter Barbara (Kreitman) McCartney, her husband Fred from Chadron Nebraska, her daughter Karlene (Kreitman) Well, her husband Keith from Elizabethtown Kentucky; Grandchildren: Amanda Earl, husband Brandon from Spearfish South Dakota; Scott Young, wife Mariah, from Burlington, Vermont; Richard Well of Amberg Germany; Ryan Well, wife Rachel, from Lincoln Nebraska: and Rebecca Well of Mobile Alabama. Great grandchildren: Jezlin, Talon and Violet Earl: Krito, Asuna and McCartney Young; Evelyn and Emily Well. Special Angel friends: Janel Dexter, Cathy Donahue and Barbara Merritt.