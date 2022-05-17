 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wanda Arlene Wedekind Krietman

Wanda Arlene Wedekind Krietman

Wanda Arlene Wedekind Kreitman

CHADRON - Wanda Arlene Wedekind Kreitman passed from this life into eternal life on May 10, 2022.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Maybelle Wedekind. Her daughter Donna May, her husband Paul Kreitman, her brother Glen Wedekind, sister-in-law Margie Wedekind, and her brother Don Wedekind. Survivors include Her daughter Barbara (Kreitman) McCartney, her husband Fred from Chadron Nebraska, her daughter Karlene (Kreitman) Well, her husband Keith from Elizabethtown Kentucky; Grandchildren: Amanda Earl, husband Brandon from Spearfish South Dakota; Scott Young, wife Mariah, from Burlington, Vermont; Richard Well of Amberg Germany; Ryan Well, wife Rachel, from Lincoln Nebraska: and Rebecca Well of Mobile Alabama. Great grandchildren: Jezlin, Talon and Violet Earl: Krito, Asuna and McCartney Young; Evelyn and Emily Well. Special Angel friends: Janel Dexter, Cathy Donahue and Barbara Merritt.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Chadron or Chadron American Legion.

