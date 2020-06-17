Warrant issued for homicide defendant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tuesday, June 9 in Dawes County District Court, 51-year-old James Brady was sentenced to a pair of 5- to 10-year terms with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Brady was arrested May 11, 2018 after a search warrant was served at a hotel in Crawford. A search of the property turned up varying amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and hashish, as well as paraphernalia related to the use and distribution of the drugs. The investigation into and arrest of Brady were conducted by the WING Task Force, investigators and troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and officers with the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office.

The Crawford Fire Department was also called in due to officers finding what appeared to be a hash extraction tube filled with pressurized butane.

Originally charged with nine Class II felonies of distribution of a controlled substance, all but two of the counts against Brady were dismissed in exchange for a “no contest” plea. The dates of the incidents to which he pleaded are March 8 and 13, 2018. Other charges were from incidents on April 24 and May 11 of the same year.

Brady received four days credit for time already served. The two consecutive sentences make him eligible for parole in five years, and for automatic release in 10.