Warrant issued for homicide defendant

Tuesday, June 9 in Dawes County District Court, 51-year-old James Brady was sentenced to a pair of 5- to 10-year terms with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Brady was arrested May 11, 2018 after a search warrant was served at a hotel in Crawford. A search of the property turned up varying amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and hashish, as well as paraphernalia related to the use and distribution of the drugs. The investigation into and arrest of Brady were conducted by the WING Task Force, investigators and troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and officers with the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office.
The Crawford Fire Department was also called in due to officers finding what appeared to be a hash extraction tube filled with pressurized butane.
Originally charged with nine Class II felonies of distribution of a controlled substance, all but two of the counts against Brady were dismissed in exchange for a “no contest” plea. The dates of the incidents to which he pleaded are March 8 and 13, 2018. Other charges were from incidents on April 24 and May 11 of the same year.
Brady received four days credit for time already served. The two consecutive sentences make him eligible for parole in five years, and for automatic release in 10.
Also in District Court on June 9, a bench warrant was issued for Kimberly Eagle Bull, who failed to appear at her sentencing.
Thirty-five-year-old Eagle Bull, a resident of Box Elder, South Dakota, pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide, a Class IIA felony; driving under the influence causing serious injury, a Class IIIA felony; and Class I misdemeanors of transporting a child while intoxicated and false reporting.
In exchange for the plea, charges of intentional child abuse resulting in death, a Class I B Felony, intentional child abuse resulting in injury, a Class II felony, and negligent child abuse, a class IIIA felony, were dismissed.
The crash occurred Sept. 9, 2017, when the minivan Eagle Bull was driving went out of control and rolled on a road north of Chadron. Three adults and three children were taken to hospitals, including two children who were flown to a Denver hospital. The patrol said Christina Roubideaux died there the next day, shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Eagle Bull about a quarter mile from the wrecked vehicle, a fact that a first responder to the scene found odd.
Upon being interviewed, Eagle Bull reportedly changed her story several times about who was driving and where she was seated in the vehicle.
Questions arose in the case regarding proper procedure for body cameras, if Eagle Bull was properly read her Miranda rights, and whether a blood test was taken legally. It was determined that, though the blood test was deemed illegal, Eagle Bull's statements would be allowed into evidence.
Eagle Bull was originally scheduled for sentencing April 7, but her case was one of several scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
