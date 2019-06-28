The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department received five pallets of emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Busch Monday.
The contribution is part of the company’s efforts, announced earlier this spring, to donate one million cans of clean drinking water to volunteer fire departments ahead of the 2019 wildfire season.
Chadron Fire Chief Jack Rhembrandt said the donation will provide nearly 500 cans of water for his crews.
“As the country faces more natural disasters like wildfires, it’s important to have more programs in place to help our emergency responders,” said Adam Warrington, vice president of corporate social responsibility at Anheuser-Fusch, in a press release. “With the evolution of our emergency drinking water program, we’re able to offer tangible support and necessary resources to those who are protecting our communities when they need it most.”
The company pauses beer production each year to can emergency drinking water, and this year teamed up with the National Volunteer Fire Council to deliver water to volunteer departments.
“Volunteer fire departments across the country are in need of our support,” said Heather Schafer, CEO of the NVFC, in the press release. “Many Americans don’t realize that 65% of our nation’s firefighters are actually volunteers, with nearly 85% of fire departments being all or mostly volunteer.”
The cases of water are being distributed by wholesale partners in 25 markets, with the NVFC identifying and selecting the most vulnerable markets across the nation to receive the initial donations. The program will also have a rapid-response piece in place to support departments nationwide while they are actively fighting wildfires.