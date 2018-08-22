In spite of proposals to increase water and sewer rates in the City of Chadron, there was only one member of the public addressing the council Monday during its second reading of three ordinances related to the 2018-19 budget.
City Manager Greg Yanker shared a comparison of base water and sewer bills for an average user in various communities around the Panhandle, noting that the proposed increases for Chadron are simply bringing the city more in line with the region. Increased rates were also recommended as part of a rate study to cover the operational costs of providing water and wastewater services.
“We have to treat it as a business type activity,” Yanker said, pointing out that if a private business is losing money they either close up shop or find a way to generate more revenue.
Under the current proposal, the average user, without lawn sprinklers, can expect to see an estimated $10.75 difference in their combined water and sewer bill. Users with lawn sprinklers will see that same hike during winter months, but could expect to pay as much as an additional $48 during the summer months. The average multi-family apartment complex will likely see a sewer-water rate hike of $265 per month, while commercial businesses could pay another $10.50.
The plan calls for increasing the base unit fee for sewer access to $28.60 per month. Water consumption costs will see increases of 40-45 cents per 100 cubic feet across four consumption categories (0-300, 301-5,000, 5,001-10,000, 10,000+). There will also be increases to the base unit fee by meter size on the water side.
The city is also considering a separate ordinance that will implement a franchise fee for the water and wastewater departments.
“The franchise fee is essentially a rent payment (to use city right-of-way),” Yanker explained. If the franchise fee is not implemented, the city will transfer surplus funds from water and wastewater to aid in funding the general budget. However, that can create problems for the city to operate within its lid authorities, so it’s a cleaner process to have a line item franchise fee, he continued.
Mimi Groves was the only member of the public to address the council, saying she already pays “a fabulous amount of money” for water and wastewater for her rental apartments, even when they are vacant.
The proposed budget after the second reading includes a tax request of $1,052,925 and a total budget of $15,836,382. The city received its certified valuation Friday, with the city’s total valuation decreasing by roughly 1.6 percent to $238,647,334. That’s more than $3.9 million less than the valuation for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which ends in September.
The city budgeted for a decline in valuation, though officials believed the drop would be less than what it turned out to be.
“We were budgeting for a $10,000 haircut, but we’re getting a 16,000 haircut,” said Vice Mayor Miles Bannan when referring to the impact the decline will have on the budget if the council leaves the mill levy the same.
The drop was driven by decreases in commercial property and in agricultural land inside the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction, Yanker said. Should the council choose to leave the mill levy at .4225, it will need to find just over $6,000 in additional revenue or make expenditure cuts to the proposed budget.
“We need to make every effort to keep the levy the same,” remarked Councilman George Klein.
The $6,000 deficit created by leaving the mill levy the same could be resolved without further action after the council approved a new one-year lease with Boutique Air for the barrel hangar later in the meeting Monday; that revenue will offset the expected deficit. Boutique Air will rent the hangar for $1,000 per month, with the goal of creating a regional maintenance facility for its planes. The agreement could eventually lead to Boutique Air staffing four full time positions at the airport, Yanker said.
“I think overall, it’s a full win-win,” he said of the agreement.