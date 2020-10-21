WCHR coordinator receives Champion Award

Each year, the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) recognizes individuals who make a significant impact in the behavioral health field in the state of Nebraska. Awards are given annually for distinguished service, ambassadorship and courage.

"It is one of the highlights of our year to be able to honor individuals who are mentoring others and advocating greater awareness for behavioral health careers in Nebraska," said BHECN Director Marley Doyle, MD. "My thanks and congratulations go to our 2020 honorees for making an impact on the future of behavioral health."

This year, BHECN created the Champion Award, a new award category that recognizes professionals who are champions for behavioral health in their community. Among the two recipients of the new award is Chelsea Turner of Chadron.

According to a release from BHECN, “Turner is a services coordinator with Western Community Health Resources (WCHR) in Chadron and the entire Nebraska Panhandle, providing support and resources to patients with a severe to persistent mental health diagnosis. She regularly goes above and beyond to provide compassion and empathy for her client base, including creating a Community Essentials Pantry, which provides items not covered by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).