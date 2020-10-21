WCHR coordinator receives Champion Award

Each year, the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) recognizes individuals who make a significant impact in the behavioral health field in the state of Nebraska. Awards are given annually for distinguished service, ambassadorship and courage.
"It is one of the highlights of our year to be able to honor individuals who are mentoring others and advocating greater awareness for behavioral health careers in Nebraska," said BHECN Director Marley Doyle, MD. "My thanks and congratulations go to our 2020 honorees for making an impact on the future of behavioral health."
This year, BHECN created the Champion Award, a new award category that recognizes professionals who are champions for behavioral health in their community. Among the two recipients of the new award is Chelsea Turner of Chadron.
According to a release from BHECN, “Turner is a services coordinator with Western Community Health Resources (WCHR) in Chadron and the entire Nebraska Panhandle, providing support and resources to patients with a severe to persistent mental health diagnosis. She regularly goes above and beyond to provide compassion and empathy for her client base, including creating a Community Essentials Pantry, which provides items not covered by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
“She works with several community organizations to make connections between services, consumers and professional partners. Turner is passionate when it comes to helping patients with eating disorders and enjoys supporting Nebraska's youth. She is continuing her education at Chadron State College and plans to practice in a therapy setting in the panhandle.”
Turner will have been with WCHR four years this coming March, serving as coordinator all that time. Among her duties, she explained she works in the youth program, addressing the needs of those ages 14-19 who have a persistent mental health diagnosis and connecting them to resources that will help them transition into adulthood. In a similar fashion, she works with adults who are mentally or emotionally unstable to connect them with resources so they can maintain independent living.
Turner is also a part of the crisis response team, working closely with law enforcement when they respond to incidents involving people are unstable. The team provides an assessment, then connects the individual to counseling services or a hospital if necessary.
It’s an honor and a humbling experience to be recognized for what she does, Turner said, as people don’t’ go into this field seeking recognition. She expressed appreciation to the person who anonymously nominated her.
The second Champion Award recipient is Ann Young, PMHNP, APRN of Lexington.
Other award winners are: Carrie Howton, PhD, LIMHP of Scottsbluff and Kim Hill, PhD, LP, NCSP of Beatrice, who received Ambassador Awards; Marian Perry-Burse and Havalynn Russell of Omaha, who received the Courage Award; and Hugo Gonzalez Nieto, MD of Kearney, who won the Distinguished Service Award.
"As we were reading through the award recommendations this year, it became clear that an additional award was needed to recognize behavioral health professionals who provide outstanding service to people living with mental illness," said BHECN Ambassador Program Coordinator Ann Kraft. "We have had an award that recognizes consumers or family members (the courage award), but not one that specifically recognizes professionals."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, honorees will receive this year’s awards by mail, although BHECN leaders hope to eventually recognize honorees in a public setting.
The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN), pronounced "beacon," was established in 2009 by Legislative Bill 603 to improve access to mental health and substance use disorder services, commonly referred to as behavioral health services, for all Nebraskans through the development of a skilled workforce. It is a unique partnership among the state legislature, academic institutions, and community partners to create a statewide workforce solution for the shortage of licensed behavioral health professionals. For more information about BHECN, visit www.unmc.edu/bhecn.
