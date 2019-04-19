Farmers and ranchers have many stressors in their lives. Weather challenges and disasters, like many Nebraskans have recently experienced, have led to uncertainty in their crop and livestock operations.
Machinery breakdowns, debt loads, volatile markets, sleep deprivation, changing regulations, and the stress of holding onto a multi-generational farm/ranch all play a part of the stress and mental health of a farmer or rancher.
Farmers and ranchers know the importance of planning and talking about their financial health to bankers, financial planners, spouses, etc., but might not realize how important it is to spend time on their mental health.
A free webinar will be offered April 23 via the web for farm and ranch families. The webinar will take place at noon (CST) and can be accessed at go.unl.edu/farmstresswebinar.
Wellness in Tough Times will be presented by Nebraska Extension Educators Glennis McClure and Brandy VanDeWalle starting at 11 a.m. MDT. This free webinar is available for farm and ranch families to participate and will provide strategies for dealing with the stress of farming or ranching in today’s difficult economic environment.
Participants will learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of stress; how to understand the role stress plays in our lives; and which strategies and resources can help manage stress.
For more information, contact Brandy VanDeWalle at brandy.vandewalle@unl.edu or (402)759-3712.
Dates and locations for a separate workshop available to agribusiness professionals and service providers working with farmers and ranchers will be released soon: Communicating with Farmers Under Stress. For more information on this workshop contact Susan Harris-Broomfield susan.harris@unl.edu