Week full of holiday happenings

Shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday last week, events got underway in Dawes County for A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska.

The holiday’s most notable figure made his first appearances in the area, stopping in to visit with children Saturday morning, then heading west to participate in Crawford’s Parade of Lights and Community Tree Lighting.

The jolly old elf will be in Chadron this Thursday, Dec. 2, as part of the tree lighting ceremony at the Downtown Plaza, Second and Main. Leading up to the lighting at 6 p.m., there will be free chili and hot chocolate at the plaza, and the winners of the Chadron Chamber of Commerce Christmas lighting contest will be announced.

Another local holiday figure, Chadwick the Shop Small Chamber Elf, has already started visiting and hiding out at local businesses. One of the first to find him and claim her Chamber Bucks was Mayley Berry, though he’s known to show up at several Chamber businesses in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Following the lighting of the tree Dec. 2 is the annual Parade of Lights, south along Main Street. During the parade there will also be hot cocoa and cookies, and a chance to win $100 in Chamber Bucks. The Dawes County Courthouse will also be open until 8 p.m. for people to check out this year’s Festival of Trees inside and the festive grounds for the Deck the Lawn Open House.

On Friday, Dec. 3, the Sandoz Center at Chadron State College will host an art show and sale, with music provided by Brooks Hafey and Bobby Pace from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Right after the show, from 4-5 p.m., Santa will make an appearance at Farmers State Bank.

Santa’s sleigh won’t be the only vehicle driving around Chadron that day, however, as the Christmas Cruise will be from 5-7 p.m. After all that driving, folks are invited to relax at the Downtown Plaza and enjoy some Christmas-themed cartoons.

The Dawes County Fairgrounds is the place to be on Saturday, Dec. 4, for the Kris Kringle Boutique from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., where Santa will once again be visiting along with Mrs. Claus. The art show and sale at the Sandoz Center will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For those with four-legged friends, the Friends of Pets will host photos with Santa from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bomgaars.

Though it’s closing in on winter, the predicted weather sure doesn’t seem like it. Take advantage of it with a trip over to the Stateline Casino from noon until 5 p.m. for the Kids Christmas Shopping Day.

Wrap up the weekend at one of the county’s most famous sites during Light Up the Fort at Fort Robinson, starting at 6 p.m.

More information on holiday events is available at discovernwnebraska.com/a-country-christmas

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0