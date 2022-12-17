Welch, Werner reflect on time with council

The Chadron City Council’s Dec. 5 meeting was significant for two people — Cheryl Welch and Mark Werner — as it was their last. After Werner’s eight years on the council and Welch’s four, the two incumbents did not gain enough votes during the general election to hold their seats.

Among the accomplishments in the past eight years, Werner noted, are rehabilitation of more than 60 blocks of city streets, funding of the Aquatics and Wellness Center, the First Street project that includes more than 40 blocks of new streets, sidewalks and new storm drains, completing the downtown plaza project, implementing the $450,000 Downtown Revitalization Grant, growing the tax base roughly 4% each year while holding the mill levy flat, investing in runways, a new hangar and new fence for the airport, authorizing incentives and the blight study that resulted in the Holiday Inn Express, and authorizing purchase of new pumper truck, air packs and crash truck for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, as well as a motor grader and 11-ton truck for the Streets Department.

Werner expressed his appreciation to former City Manager Greg Yanker, who was able to put each piece of equipment worth more than $10,000 into a single spreadsheet. This allowed the various departments to prioritize what they wanted first, and foreshadow to the council what they were going to need in coming years so proper budgetary steps could be taken.

“You don’t just come up with $250,000 for a motor grader,” Werner said, “without a bit of explaining how it’s going to take a huge part of your budget.”

Over the past four years, accomplishments include building or rebuilding 13 sidewalks, providing COVID-19 relief grants to local businesses, leveraging USDA grants to fund capital projects, refinancing bonds for the Aquatic Center to reduce costs, allocating $912,000 of ARPA to fund new water mains and tank repairs, authorizing LB 840 funds for the workforce housing initiative and getting the Heartland Flats Apartments project initiated.

“We re-financed every bond we had, at the bottom of the market,” Werner emphasized, “so we saved roughly $200,000 by refinancing all those bonds." This includes bonds for the Aquatic Center, as well as those for street, water and wastewater projects.

One final piece of infrastructure Werner noted was getting to a request for proposals for the community solar project. He pointed out this would be the first post COVID-19 RFP in Nebraska to go out.

Welch said the solar program would be voluntary, and it’s up to the next council to decide who can participate and receive energy from the solar farm.

Outside of the infrastructure, Werner said they tried to work from a comprehensive plan backed budget every years, and they did have a balanced budget every years, as well as numerous public meetings to reach that decision.

The General Budget, he further added, was about $3.7 million eight years ago, where it’s about $6 million today. Depending on grants for water/wastewater and franchise, it can add another $8 million. But, there have been years with big grants, where the budget exceeded $20 million.

Another project — the consolidation of public safety and 911 communications — hasn’t happened yet. Werner explained there are a couple things happening. Folks outside of Chadron and Dawes County only contribute their cell phone and telephone sales tax. With the consolidation with the other municipalities including Harrison and Sioux County, the 911 center is subsidized well in excess of what’s received from the taxes.

In terms of recreation, there were plenty of small upgrades such as fences and scoreboards. Werner said they wanted to do more, but the entire Parks Department budget is only $250,000.

Werner also highlighted the partnership with Great Plains Communications, for the business to use its own money to provide fiber networks to residences and businesses. Welch pointed out this is something into which Werner has put a lot of time and energy, and will draw more people to move here.

There a lot of folks from major metropolitan looking for smaller places to move, Werner said, and having amenities such as updated housing, state-of-the-art broadband and strong medical facilities is beneficial.

“There’s all sorts of opportunities out here,” Werner said. He further added when he attended League of Municipalities meeting in Lincoln seven years ago the question asked him was, “What’s wrong with Chadron?” Now, those same municipalities are impressed with what the city’s doing and asking how they could help.

As to his time on the council, Werner said when there’s five strong personalities “keeping everybody from fighting takes some serious doing. As much as I disagreed with many of the things, I don’t think you ever saw that unprofessional behavior. It’s easy to let your ego go and tell someone what you really think. You’ve got to maintain civility to be able to come together. You’re there to advance the people’s goals, not yours.”

“Making policy or personnel decisions based on feelings rather than facts,” Welch added, “is not how we want to run our city. We have to be fair and equitable to everyone, and I think the way you carry yourself is a reflection of who you are. We tried to keep things civil and productive.

“If you dig your heels in, you’re not going to be working toward the collective good. I think that’s something we were very successful with. We promoted discussion. I appreciate Mark’s efforts to build consensus, and he did a very good job with that. I also know we worked for fairness. We were not going to be in support of something that benefitted one group at the expense of another.”

Werner added it’s much easier to say “no” than to say “yes” to change.

One of Werner’s passions has been the importance of recruiting craftsmen to Chadron, and keeping graduates in Chadron. It’s easy for folks who have something like an inheritance coming or a strong family infrastructure, he said. Broadband is a draw for all people, he noted, as well as building the Aquatic Center and investing in the hospital.

It’s important to be looking to the future, Welch said, when thinking about what will attract people to Chadron. “There are facts and statistics out there that tell you what people are looking for. They want improved walkability, so let’s work on our sidewalks. They want broadband. They’re looking for a place to live; let’s focus on the housing.”

The State of Nebraska has started to sink some money into rural housing, Werner said, and Chadron needs to take advantage of that to bring people in and draw people back.

Both Welch and Werner are proud of the restructuring of city staff responsibilities. Over the past decade, Welch said, things had become muddled and it’s important to have a set flow chart of who is supervising whom and what their responsibilities are.

Looking ahead, Welch is hopeful the sidewalk improvement grant program continues, as it’s making a difference, and as previously noted, walkability is a draw for communities. Further, she said, having good sidewalks is a health and safety issue.

Werner would like to see the connection between The Cowboy Trail and the Pine Ridge trail system.

Welch also stressed the importance of having a grant writer — which she also brought up on multiple occasions. She added, “If our city doesn’t invest in the financial resources up front, such as paying a grant writer or in engineering studies, we will miss out on a multitude of grant opportunities.”

As a person who chose to live in Chadron, Welch said, “It’s important we look to the future. What changes can we bring about that will make Chadron a place where people want to live? That challenges us to examine our practices … There are always ways we can make improvements and efficiencies. I think the hesitancy of people to embrace change, their fear of change or the uncertainty it will bring, often impedes progress. I hope the new city council continues to look toward the future and works to create a vibrant community where the quality of life is one we can all enjoy and embrace.”

Neither Welch nor Werner plan to put their names in for re-election in two years. They noted there is a serious time dedication to be on the council, and while they care about the city they have other obligations including family and jobs. Welch is hopeful the new council does their due diligence and invests the time and energy needed to educate themselves on the issues. Good leaders make decisions that are informed, thoughtful and benefit the community at large, she said, and extended wishes of good luck to the new council. Werner noted the importance of the city council is establishing the goals and direction for the city.