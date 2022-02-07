Well-known family coming to Chadron

They’re creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, and next month The Addams Family is coming to the Chadron High School auditorium in March as the spring musical.

But aside from the zany cast of characters taking the stage the first weekend in March, the set is already developing into an amazing piece through the help of the Stagecraft class.

Director Wendy Rhoads said, “Our Stagecraft class has really been having fun, because every set is such a different project.”

The main stage is largely taken up by a permanent two-story set, something Rhoads hasn’t worked with since Grease in 2017. While many shows change locations, for the most part this one can take place in the home of the Addams clan.

As of last week, flats were being prepared for mounting and railings for an elaborate staircase were under construction. Rhoads noted as a class they look at the space then she lets the students design and make the set.

“It’s a construction class,” she said. “It’s great. I love the class. I usually end up with half of the kids having not used any tools and the other half who have been in everything, so they do everything. . . We build steps and cut steps; it’s super fun.”

Rhoads noted there are some pieces that are re-purposed, including a purple loveseat in the Addams home that might be recognizable as a part of the furnishings in Beauty and the Beast.

Working with the stagecraft students is one of Rhoads’ favorite parts of her day, she said. But construction is just part of the process, and she has help from Crystal Cummings and Dana Tewahade for the finishing work including with painting and wainscoting.

“I don’t do that,” Rhoads said. “I can design and make a plan, and then they come in and finish, because that’s what really skilled finishing artists do.” She further provided an example of the finishing work, including turning law books headed for the dumpster, into spell books for Grandma Addams.

This year’s show is three weeks earlier than previous years, Rhoads said, which pushed the design process a bit. Typically, students watch a production of the show, then spend a week working on design principles.

“Usually, they totally pick the designs,” she said. “I don’t lead them. They just pick it. This time I had to say, ‘We’re going to have a stationary set.’”

With three weeks before the opening night, Rhoads said they are making some great progress and the cast is already using the set.

There’s plenty of roles in the production, Rhoads said, noting that she always picks a show that has at least six to eight leads. This allows the older students to take on the strong feature roles while also letting the up-and-comers sink their teeth in. She also tries hard to pick a show that has a strong chorus to provide some additional experience.

“This show has a really fun chorus,” she said, though the familiar theme isn’t part of it due to copyrights.

Rhoads said she and co-director Jeff Milburn start looking at next year’s show while producing the current one, to start determining who they can utilize. She noted this further helps them grow with some skills they already have great “chops” in, and credits this continued development as a big factor in students qualifying for state and national events.

“We want kids to be well-rounded,” Rhoads said. “We don’t look at a kid who plays baseball and say ‘you can’t possibly sing,’ We work together, and we try it.”

Rhoads said The Addams Family features some students who have never been on stage before, which she really loves, and overall it is a funny, light, sometimes crazy show that can be enjoyed by any age.

The Addams Family takes the stage March 4-6. Show times are 7 p.m. on March 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. March 6. Tickets are $5 at the door, and kids age 5 and under are free.

