The Dawes County Commissioners mat at 9 a.m. on April 25. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Webb Johnson. Board Members present were Vic Rivera and Jake Stewart.

Deb Lesmeister’s resignation as ARPA reporter was approved. Treasurer Sam Wellnitz was appointed to accept all ARPA funding. Commissioner was appointed as board representative and Kay Hill, HR, as appointed ARPA reporter

Wellnitz also reported the audit isn’t complete yet and there will be some findings. The 911/E911 fund errors will need to be corrected through resolution of the Board. Discussion ensued regarding the difference between the two funds in question. Wellnitz also informed the Board that a resolution will also need to be drafted addressing the ARPA interest that’s accruing. The interest will need to deposited to a separate account.

Wellnitz then addressed Investments. He reported he intends to renew some CDs to obtain a better rate of interest. In other business, Commissioner Rivera discussed getting a letter sent regarding Road No. 50. Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney will draft the letter.

Also at the meeting, Board reports included:

Johnson — Area Aging and PADD didn’t meet. OHD met, they are still trying to find a house to buy. Stewart — NNDC and Region 23 didn’t meet. SWANN met with business as usual. NCAP met, engineering and architect drawings were presented for building improvements at the Head Start center. Bids came back in $180,000.00 over what the engineer predicted for the project. The project will go out again for RFP’s and a change of scope on project(s).

Highway Superintendent Wade Yada met with the Board. Road updates included all districts are grading roads and pulling shoulders. Rock is being pushed up at the Furman pit.

Yada also shared information relevant to reclassification of Road No. 50.

Weed Superintendent Dan Wordekemper met with the Board. He presented the Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports for the Board’s review and signing.

The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be May 9, 2023 beginning at 9 a.m. with a Board of Equalization meeting followed by the regular Commissioner meeting at approximately 9:20 a.m. Both meetings will be in the Commissioner Room. The agenda will close at noon on May 4. All Resolutions adopted by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners are available for public inspection during normal business hours of the County Clerk’s Office.