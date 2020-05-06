Wentworth selected as Teaching Excellence Award recipient

LINCOLN – The Nebraska State Colleges Board of Trustees selected Dr. Beth Wentworth as the 2020 Teaching Excellence Award recipient for the Nebraska State College System (NSCS). Wentworth, a Professor of Mathematics, was selected during the Board of Trustees meeting April 23 and will be celebrated during the virtual spring commencement ceremony at Chadron State College May 9.
“Dr. Wentworth is not only an excellent educator, but a great mentor, advisor, and advocate for our students and their success. Her dedication to students reflects the core values, mission and vision of Chadron State College and the Nebraska State College System,” said Chancellor Paul Turman of the Nebraska State College System. “She is a fantastic role model for future educators. She holds her students to the highest standard and provides the tools and support to help them succeed.”
Each year the NSCS recognizes a faculty member from one of the three state colleges with the Teaching Excellence Award. A nominee from each college is submitted for consideration after being selected as the college-level Teaching Excellence Award recipient. The award is given in recognition of superior teaching and advising, innovative instructional practice, high educational standards, and engaging learning environments that inspire and motivate students.
Wentworth excels in preparing future elementary and secondary math teachers. Her passion for improving math education in Nebraska shines brightest through the outreach programs she has implemented. Family Math Nights and after school programs allow her students to make math fun and help elementary and middle school students appreciate and retain enthusiasm for the subject.
“Dr. Wentworth is an outstanding example of the Nebraska State College System professor. She focuses on providing the highest student-centered instruction, motivating students to perform to their potential. She continues to grow professionally, actively participating in service to the mathematics and education programs on campus. She is the ultimate team player on campus, consistently collaborating with staff from other departments across campus and beyond,” said Dr. Robert Stack, Chair of the Mathematical and Natural Sciences Department at Chadron State College.
“I have dedicated my teaching career to creating better elementary math teachers. My greatest desire has always been to help develop effective and successful teachers. I feel I am rewarded for my dedication and effort every time I hear a positive report from a former student or administrator. As I wind down my professional career, I am proud of the impact I have had on Chadron State College Education graduates and their students,” said Wentworth. “It is truly an honor to be recognized as the 2020 NSCS Teaching Excellence Award winner. I can’t think of a better ending to my career.”
Wentworth earned a doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction, Mathematics Education from the University of Minnesota, a master’s degree from Northern State University, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Minot State University.
