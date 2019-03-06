Werner Construction was awarded a $1 million project by Dawes County to resurface Dunlap Road, which leads to Box Butte Reservoir in the southern part of the county.
Engineering firm Mainelli, Wagner and Associates recommended Werner Construction to the county commissioners as the best bid last week. Werner Construction was the low bidder at $1,071,317.73, while the only other bidder came in at more than $1.7 million. Much of the difference between the bids can be attributed to the fact that Werner Construction will haul material out of Alliance, while the other bidder was planning to haul from Scottsbluff.
The project is scheduled to begin in August and be completed in October, though the county must now move forward on selecting a bonding company and issue bonds to pay for the project. The county approved paying off just over $240,000 in bonds for the elevator construction from the inheritance fund to avoid having bonds on two projects at the same time.
The county will likely be able to bond the Dunlap Road project for 10 or 15 years, said Commissioner Webb Johnson.
“I think it fits into the budget better to do the 15 years,” he said.
Road Superintendent Larry Hankin, whose last day was Feb. 28, agreed to serve as the county’s interim road superintendent until the commissioners can hire a replacement. Hankin will work on a part-time basis to keep projects such as the Dunlap Road construction on track.
In another matter related to the Road Department, Jerry Schumacher asked for clarification on whether the county commissioners were agreeable to holding an annual evening road meeting each year. The idea had been discussed two weeks prior, and The Chadron Record incorrectly reported that the commissioners agreed to hold such a meeting. County Commissioners Jake Stewart and Johnson said they did not recall that being the agreement.
“I won’t be a part of that anymore,” Stewart said, noting that he plans to have a meeting for his District 1 constituents only. Members of the public can also reach the commissioners individually or attend any of the regularly scheduled public meetings, he continued.
Johnson agreed, saying one-on-one discussions tend to get more issues resolved than large meetings.
Commission Chairman Vic Rivera expressed support for an evening meeting with the entire board present, though he said district-level meetings might address issues as well.
“I think it was a valuable thing. I hope you reconsider,” Schumacher said, referring to last year’s evening road meeting that drew more than 100 people.