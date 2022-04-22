WESTCO, CHS support Sioux County bleacher project

HARRISON – WESTCO is pleased to announce a $5,000 grant to Sioux County Schools. The funds will support the Sioux County football field bleacher project.

“We’re proud to support this project as a way to strengthen the community and see it thrive,” says David Briggs, WESTCO CEO. “Projects like this are essential to enriching our rural area and the people who live here.”

In addition to the funds contributed by WESTCO, the contribution will be matched dollar for dollar by a CHS Seeds for Stewardship grant, which helps cooperatives grow their impact locally. Together, $10,000 will benefit the bleacher project.

Sioux County Schools currently shares a set of bleachers with the Sioux County Fair Board. The bleachers are moved from the fairgrounds to the field for football season and back to the fairgrounds once the season is over. It is a time consuming and dangerous process that will be avoided with the purchase and installation of permanent bleachers at the football field.

According to Sioux County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brett Gies, a total of three sets of bleachers will be purchased – one for the visitor side and two sets for the home side. The Sioux County High School FFA will be laying the concrete pads on which the bleachers will be installed.

“Cooperatives were founded on the principles of education, community involvement and cooperation,” says Briggs. “By combining resources, we are providing double the impact to our area and demonstrating the cooperative spirit.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0