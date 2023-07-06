The old gospel hymn, “There Shall Be Showers of Blessing,” seems to fit well with what has taken place in much of western Nebraska and surrounding territory the past two months. Nearly everyone seems to feel blessed.

After three years of well below average precipitation in this area and across much of Nebraska, farmers and ranchers in this part of the country are grateful for what has occurred and are in a happy mood. Not everybody has received the same amount of moisture, but everyone who was contacted said things are looking good.

“We haven’t been able to do much because it’s been too wet,” said Crawford farmer-rancher Allen Soester. “But I’m not complaining. We’re behind with our haying and need to do some summer fallowing, but what’s happened is really good. It hasn’t rained this much in two or three years. We’ve needed this.”

At the end of June at the halfway point on the 2023 calendar, Chadron had received 13.31 inches of precipitation, according to the KCSR Radio website. That is four inches above normal and is more than Chadron officially received each of the past three years, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, which uses a gauge at the airport to keep tabs on Chadron’s precipitation.

A meteorologist in Cheyenne said last week that just 7.61 inches was measured for Chadron in 2020, making it the second driest year on record. The totals the past two years have been 11.58 and 12.79.

Normal precipitation for Chadron, using the average for the past 30 years, is 16.22 inches, the contact said. He added that the airport gauge caught a bit more than four inches in June, while the KCSR device showed 6.37, but noted rains are often “spotty” in the summer.

Last year’s official total in June was just 84 hundredths, the meteorologist noted.

KCSR also reported 4.59 inches in May. Eldon and Janett Wohlers, who live on a farm northwest of Crawford, say they received 11.75 inches in May and 3.05 in June.

“We haven’t seen it so green for quite a few years,” Janett said. “The hay crop is really good if we can get it up between showers. About all we have cut has been rained on at least once. The pastures are great and the cattle are happy, I’m sure. Thinking about how dry it was last year, this is a complete turnaround and a blessing for this country.”

Much of the precipitation that the Crawford area received in May came in one swoop. Kevin Vogl, who lives a mile or so northeast of Crawford, reported that his farm was inundated with about 11 inches of rain May 10-14. Allen Soester said parts of his property got from seven to eight inches in that downpour.

Butch and Gail Sellman, who ranch on the Table about 25 miles southwest of Chadron, said they have measured 10.80 inches “since it started raining in May.”

“Things looked pretty bleak about the 10th of April. It was still dry,” Butch said. “But now we’ve been really blessed.

“It looks like we’ll have plenty of hay. We needed that. We bought lots of hay, particularly in 2021 when our alfalfa was frozen, and quite a lot again last year when it was so dry. We bought most of it locally for about $200 a ton and some of it sold for more than that.”

Sellman also said both the wheat and corn crops on the Table are promising. Although wheat is selling for more than $7 a bushel, he said they will still cut it for hay and chop the corn for silage.

One of the Sellmans’ neighbors, Lance Scherbarth, said his family has cut some of their hay and got four times more than they could put up last year. It’s a good thing, he added, because they fed the last bale of hay remaining on their ranch in early May.

Scherbarth added that while some of their wheat winter killed, most of it “looks decent”

Bob Galey of Whitney said that community, like Chadron, received about six inches of rain in May. He’d cut and baled his alfalfa before the series of thunderstorms which halted most of that activity last week arrived. But he decided he’d better work this past Sunday because the second cutting is coming on strong and the bales from the first cutting needed to be moved off the field.

Marc Vahrenkamp, who ranches in the Beaver Valley area in western Sheridan County, said his moisture tally so far this year is 12 ¼ inches, including 1 ¾ last week. His area was hit by a severe hail storm on May 17, but he said both the pastures and the crops have bounced back better than he expected.

“After three years of not getting much moisture, this has been great,” he noted.

Things also are looking good across the state line in South Dakota, according to Maynard Britain of Oelrichs.

“Things are so green that it almost hurts your eyes to look at it,” Britain said. “This is a major, major blessing and certainly a big turnaround from last year. The brome grass is as high as the top wire on the fences in places.”

Britain added that the rains “came at the right time.” He said his gauge showed 4.1 inches in May and 2.8 in June. He said most of showers have been what he called “soakers.”

“Unless ‘something happens’ (meaning hail), we’re going to have a good year.”

Jack Arterburn, the University of Nebraska beef extension educator for northwest Nebraska working out of Rushville, was in agreement with what the area producers reported.

“Some have told me they’ve never seen Dawes and Sioux counties look any better,” Arterburn stated. “Because it rained so often last week, it was hard to put up the hay, but that’s a lot better than not having any hay to put up.

“Everybody was about out of hay after last year and I’m sure they’ll try to put up some extra this year,” Arterburn added. “We’re fortunate out here in the Panhandle. We’ve gotten most of rain that Nebraska received in May and June. The eastern part of the state is really dry.”

A story originating from the Omaha World-Herald and printed in the Chadron Record last week confirmed Arterburn’s statement. It said 20% of the state is classified as being in extreme drought and quoted at least two producers who said their soil was the driest they have ever seen it.

The story also said both corn and hay are in short supply.