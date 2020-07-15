Wheat harvest begins across Nebraska

What little moisture was received in the area hit fields at just the right time, Bartels said, to fill out the kernels.

Depending on weather, Bartels expects harvest to conclude within two to three weeks. Bad storms are a concern, he said, as the South Dakota area has been getting hit with some bad hail and he’s not sure how it will affect the wheat crop.

For most of the state, harvest is beginning earlier than normal with the exception of the southeast corner being a week late. Mark Knobel, a wheat farmer from Fairbury said, “I expect yields to be average this year. Protein content should be good due to the lower yields, though we may find ourselves in trouble if we get low test weights.”

Along with Hard Red Winter wheat, Nebraska will also be harvesting around 10,000 acres of Hard Red Spring wheat this year. The Hard Red Spring variety began appearing in the state a few years ago as farmers looked for alternative wheat markets and value added products. Acres planted has been on a gradual increase, though this year’s crop may not fair the best. “My spring wheat is standing 10” tall,” explained Brent Robertson, a wheat farmer near Elsie. “It is beginning to turn, though I don’t expect to see a good return on it this year.”