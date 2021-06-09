Wheat, pea variety tours scheduled

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Crop Performance Testing program will sponsor wheat variety trial field tours in seven locations across Nebraska, from Fairbury to Hemingford, from June 8-17.

For those who are unable to attend scheduled in-person events, the plots will be labeled up to a week in advance of the scheduled tour, and the signs will remain until harvest.

Dates, times, locations and directions for the field days:

JUNE 8, FAIRBURY: Mark Knobel Farm. 6:30- 8 p.m. CDT. Directions: From Fairbury, east on Highway 136, then north on 571st Avenue. Field is on the SE corner of 716th Road and 571st Ave. Self-guided or digital tours available for those who can’t make the scheduled field tour.

JUNE 14, GRANT: UNL Stumpf International Wheat Center, 10 a.m. MDT: Field tours and research updates by specialists and educators, followed by lunch. Please RSVP to https://go.unl.edu/f90h or call or call 308-696-6727. Directions: From Grant, north on Hwy 61, then west on Rd 761. Turn south on Rd 329. Plot is due east of the Stumpf Farm Building/Perkins County Extension Office.