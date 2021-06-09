Wheat, pea variety tours scheduled

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Crop Performance Testing program will sponsor wheat variety trial field tours in seven locations across Nebraska, from Fairbury to Hemingford, from June 8-17.
For those who are unable to attend scheduled in-person events, the plots will be labeled up to a week in advance of the scheduled tour, and the signs will remain until harvest.
Dates, times, locations and directions for the field days:
JUNE 8, FAIRBURY: Mark Knobel Farm. 6:30- 8 p.m. CDT. Directions: From Fairbury, east on Highway 136, then north on 571st Avenue. Field is on the SE corner of 716th Road and 571st Ave. Self-guided or digital tours available for those who can’t make the scheduled field tour.
JUNE 14, GRANT: UNL Stumpf International Wheat Center, 10 a.m. MDT: Field tours and research updates by specialists and educators, followed by lunch. Please RSVP to https://go.unl.edu/f90h or call or call 308-696-6727. Directions: From Grant, north on Hwy 61, then west on Rd 761. Turn south on Rd 329. Plot is due east of the Stumpf Farm Building/Perkins County Extension Office.
JUNE 14, McCOOK: Peters Seed Farm. 5 p.m. CDT: Tour of both winter and spring wheat variety trials followed by supper. Meet at seed plant (71321 Road 378, McCook) and travel to plot from there. Directions: From Culbertson, south on Hwy 17 for 5 miles. Turn east on Road 713. Plot is approximately 3.5 miles from the highway on the south side of the road (1/2 mile east of the Peters Seed Farm HQ).
JUNE 15, SIDNEY: UNL High Plains Ag Lab, 3 p.m. MDT: Wheat tour is part of the 50th (+1) Anniversary Celebration. 3 p.m. pea variety tour, then wheat plot tours/presentations begin at 4 p.m., followed by supper, Tailgate Expo, and family events. Directions: From Sidney, north on Hwy 385 and turn west on Rd 32 (at the Huntsman Elevator). Turn north on Rd 111; in 1/3 mile head west on Rd 32N, which will loop slightly. Meet at shop on Road 32N and park on north side of road.
JUNE 16, BANNER COUNTY: Wyatt Farm. 10 a.m. MDT: Donuts and wheat variety tour. Directions: From the intersection of Hwy 71 and Hwy 4A (that goes to Harrisburg), just over 2 miles west, on the north side of the field.
JUNE 16, HEMINGFORD: Cullan Seed Farm, 3 p.m. MDT. Irrigated plot tour followed by dryland plot tour at 5 p.m., followed by supper at Cullan Seed Farm Shop. Directions: Irrigated plot is about 2 ½ miles south of Hemingford off Hwy 2. Plot is the second pivot from the highway on the north side of Franklin Road. Dryland plot is about 5 miles south of Hemingford on Hwy 2 at the SW corner of Road 67 and Hall Road.
JUNE 17, CHAPPELL: V&F Farms, 10 a.m. MDT: Donuts and wheat variety tour. Directions: From Chappell, west on Hwy 30 then north 5 3/4 miles on Rd 189 at the intersection of Road 189 and Road 24.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln field pea variety trial plot tours are scheduled for June 15 and 16 at Alliance, Sidney and Grant.
The tours provide an opportunity for farmers and others to learn more about new varieties and other topics relevant to wheat and pea.
Pea variety trials are being conducted at three sites in the Panhandle and southwest Nebraska: Box Butte County near Alliance (20 varieties), Cheyenne County near Sidney (20 varieties), and Perkins County near Venango (26 varieties). Each site was dryland. Field pea varieties were provided by four commercial seed companies: Meridian Seeds (five varieties), Pulse USA (five), ProGene Plant Research (six), Valesco Genetics (eight) and ND Crop Improvement (two). All but eight, which were green, were yellow field peas.
Speakers from UNL and seed companies will speak during the tours.
June 15, ALLIANCE: Mark Watson Farm, 9 a.m. MDT Directions: From Alliance, 14 miles north on Hwy 87, west 0.25 miles on CR Gage, plot is on the north side of the road
June 15, SIDNEY: High Plains Ag Lab, 3 p.m. MDT: Directions: From Sidney, head north on Hwy 385 and turn west on Rd 32 (at the Huntsman Elevator). Turn north on Rd 111 and in 1/3 mile head west on Rd 32N, which will loop slightly. Meet at shop on 32N and park on north side of road.
June 16, GRANT: Steve Tucker farm, 9 a.m. MDT. Directions: From Brandon Neb., 2 miles southwest on Hwy 23, 1 mile north on CR 316, plot is on the west side of the road.
“We appreciate the generosity of the cooperative growers,” said Santra. For more information call Santra at 308-632-1244 or 308-765-2324 (cell) or UNL Research Technician Vernon Florke at 308-249-3161.