The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Crop Performance Testing program will sponsor wheat variety trial field tours in six locations across Nebraska, from Perkins to Banner County, starting June 12 - 15.

For those who are unable to attend scheduled in-person events, the plots will be labeled up to a week in advance of the scheduled tour, and the signs will remain until harvest. Growers and other stakeholders are also encouraged to engage via social media with the wheat team via @UNLVarietyTest and @HuskerWheat on Twitter ahead of the events.

Dates, times, locations and directions for the field days:

June 12 - Deuel County: Larry Flohr, 4 p.m. MDT. Directions: From Chappell, head west on Hwy 30, turn north on Road 189. The field is on the west side of road about .75 miles north of Road 24 (about 5.75 miles north of Hwy 30). GPS: 41.17432, -102.247141

June 13 - Perkins County: Stumpf Int’l Wheat Research Center, 10 a.m. MDT: Variety tours of dryland and irrigated wheat varieties and research update. Lunch to follow tour. Meet at Stumpf Building/Perkins County Extension. GPS: 40.849318, -101.705806 (Extension Building)

Red Willow County: Peters Seed Farms, 5 p.m. CDT: From Culbertson, head south on Hwy 17 and turn east on Road 713 for approximately 3 miles before turning north on Road 378. The plot area is approximately one mile north of Peter's seed plant. The plot is north of the UNL Wheat Breeding Nursery, which is closest to the intersection of Road 714 and Road 378. GPS: 40.176476, -100.7605

June 14 - Cheyenne County: UNL High Plains Ag Lab, 8:30 a.m. MDT: HPAL Field Day, featuring variety tours of winter wheat, spring wheat, and spring peas. Lunch to follow tours. Meet at HPAL shop, transportation to plots provided. Registration at 8:30 with donuts and coffee, tours begin at 9 a.m. sharp. GPS: 41.227922, -103.003894 (Shop)

Box Butte County: Cullan Farm Seed, 3:30 p.m. MDT. Tour of irrigated and dryland plots. Dinner to follow tours. Directions: Irrigated Plots: From Hemingford, head south on Hwy 2 and turn east on Franklin Road. Plots are on the east side of the pivot, as accessed from turning south off of Franklin Road onto Road 67. Pivot surrounds Cullan Farms Seed HQ. Dryland Plots: From Hemingford, head south on Hwy 2, then west on Hall Rd. Turn south on Road 67. Plot area is about a half mile south and on the west side of the road. Experiment, co-located with several other experiments as well as the UNL Wheat Breeding Nursery. GPS: 42.289789, -103.01454 (Irrigated); 42.246128, -103.014585 (Dryland)

June 15 - Banner County: Jim Wyatt, 9 a.m. MDT: Farmer-led variety showcase and research Q&A. Refreshments will be offered before the tour. Directions: From Hwy 71, turn west on 4A. Field access is just over the big hill on 4A on the north side of the road, a little over 2 miles from Hwy 71 and about a mile east and north of Harrisburg. GPS: 41.568388, -103.716031