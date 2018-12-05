The owners of four now-closed Whiteclay beer stores have settled their dispute with the state over taxes, according to court documents filed last week.
In September, the attorneys told Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte that they had reached a tentative settlement.
It since has been finalized, and in a joint motion filed last Tuesday, the Nebraska Attorney General's office and attorneys for the owners of Arrowhead Inn, State Line Liquor, D&S Pioneer Service and Jumping Eagle Inn asked that the case be dismissed.
Spokeswoman Suzanne Gage of the Attorney General's office said the cases were dismissed as part of settlements "under which the taxpayers have agreed to pay specified amounts to resolve the tax years at issue."
"Due to confidentiality restrictions on the release of taxpayer information imposed by statute, we can provide no further information," she said in an email Thursday.
Last year, the owners filed a lawsuit asking Otte to review Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton's Nov. 22 findings, which alleged they had under-reported sales by nearly $1.7 million in a three-year period.
Their attorney, Benjamin Moore, alleged they were based on flawed estimates.
The controversy-plagued stores closed in April 2017 after decades of serving millions of cans of beer each year to the Oglala Lakota people of South Dakota’s nearby Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where alcohol is banned.