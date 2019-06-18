The owners of Whiteclay's four former beer stores have sued their attorney for $2.1 million alleging that an error in how he filed their appeal over losing their liquor licenses forced them to shutter their businesses.
Until they were forced to close in 2017, the Arrowhead Inn, State Line Liquor, D&S Pioneer Service and Jumping Eagle Inn sold about 3.5 million cans of beer each year to the Oglala Lakota people of South Dakota’s nearby Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where alcohol is banned.
In a unanimous decision later that year, the Nebraska Supreme Court rejected the owners' bid to reopen because their petition for review hadn't given notice to the citizen objectors who had testified before the state Liquor Control Commission.
In a lawsuit filed in Sheridan County in April, the owner's new attorney, Jason Bruno, said attorney Andrew Snyder, who represented them during the appeal, "took the appropriate, professional and commendable step of disclosing and admitting both his error and the harm it caused to the retailers and the owners."
Bruno said in an email, sent the day of the decision, Snyder told them they had lost "because of my error in not including 'all parties' in the appeal."
"Obviously, this is my fault," Bruno said Snyder told them. And he told them to contact his malpractice carrier to make a claim.
You have free articles remaining.
Bruno said Snyder has failed to compensate them for their injuries, "thereby necessitating this lawsuit," and that the stores had a combined value of $2,144,000 with liquor licenses.
Without liquor licenses, he said, they were effectively worthless.
Bruno said the stores had been "ideally situated," given the high demand created by restrictions of the nearby reservation, and they faced virtually no competition.
In an answer to the lawsuit in May, Snyder's attorney, Steven Olsen, said Snyder and his firm were retained to "contest, challenge and attempt to overturn any unlawful or incorrect action" of the Liquor Control Commission.
But, he denied, that the email Snyder sent constituted an admission of malpractice or an acknowledgment of a failure to meet professional standards.
Olsen asked that the lawsuit be dismissed.