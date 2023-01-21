 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whitney Irrigation district plans for upgrades

From left: Whitney Irrigation District (WID) Board Member Larry Rising and President Ron Pelton, President, Joni Jespersen with Mobius. Dawes County Commissioners Webb Johnson, Jake Stewart and Vic Rivera, and WID Board Member Aaron Tenney.

Collaborative efforts with Whitney Irrigation District, Dawes County Commissioners and Mobius Communications will see the Whitney Irrigation District making major improvements to keep the water district viable. Specifically, they are pursuing a new pipeline and headgates for the agricultural needs and water to serve the life of the fish at Whitney Lake.

WID is in need of major structural repairs for their water district; Mobius worked with WID on grants to secure funding from the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Surface Water Irrigation Infrastructure Fund SWIIF. WID was awarded over $1,400,000. A requirement for the grant was to show support from other entities; Whitney Irrigation District has committed cash and in-kind from labor and equipment for their support, and the Dawes County Commissioners contributed $110,000 through their designated funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Work will begin in fall of 2023 on the new improvements.

