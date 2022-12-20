Whitney wreath program in fourth year

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery more than 3,400 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad, honoring members of the United States Armed Forces.

Cher Reeves said she heard about the program online and was interested in it as her brother, Alan Connell, is an Army veteran and former Veterans Service Officer. Further, she has many relatives who are veterans in the Whitney Cemetery.

“That’s what they do at the Arlington Cemetery and many of the other veterans cemeteries,” Reeves said of the laying of wreaths — which are green with a red bow — on the headstones. “Mine is a small deal. I thought wouldn’t it be nice for me to honor and remember our veterans in the same way, but a lot smaller version.”

Four years ago, Reeves began laying wreaths annually at the veterans’ graves in Whitney. She noted she couldn’t afford to order wreaths for every headstone right away. Instead, she got half of the necessary 45 wreaths the first year, and the rest the second.

Folks would see the wreaths in the cemetery and wonder why they were only on certain graves, to which Reeves would explain the symbolism. “In our cemetery, they’re all spread out. You don’t see them very well,” Reeves said. To remedy this, she purchased some rebar and took it to Ron Jensen, who donated his time and some additional material to make hooks for the wreaths so they could be seen from the highway.

Still, people didn’t understand why some graves had wreaths and others didn’t. The first thought to help provide some information was to get a banner, but Reeves was unsure of how long it would last in the wind. This year, she went to Chadron Lumber, where they cut some wood for a sign and installed some hinges on it to make it collapsible. Reeves noted the time and material to do this was also donated by the business.

Reeves further added Dawes County Rural Water, for which she clerks, has a small storage shed in Whitney they’ve allowed her to use to store the wreaths and the sign.

Wreaths Across America Day for 2022 was Dec. 17, and with the storm she doubted whether she was going to have time to put everything up because of the drifts. But, with some help from Carol Connell, and Charlee, Hudson and Harper Ebmeier, the display went up Saturday afternoon.

Wreaths Across America has its own rules as to when the wreaths go up, but Reeves noted it’s typically around Dec. 15. The organization, she said, looks for donations to buy the wreaths for the veterans. Further, she said, they do education with students as to why veterans should be remembered and honored.

“It became a project for me,” she said, and last year her sister-in-law, Carol Connell, jumped on board.

Looking at possibly expanding the project to Chadron and Crawford, Reeves was positive about it, but noted there needs to be enough people to gather how many wreaths are needed, and then purchase them. “I can’t afford to do it,” she said, and people have offered to donate wreaths though she has enough to cover the Whitney Cemetery.

“That could be something we could look at, to see if we could possibly get people to donate the wreaths and bows.” Going further, she said, a sign could be made for each cemetery, though she acknowledged it would be a lot of work but she would be more than happy to help. “It’s a passion of mine.”

Those who are interested in helping with donating and setting up the wreaths, or expanding the project to the county, can contact Reeves at 308-430-1718.