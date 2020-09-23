Wildlife officials observing effects from wildfires

“Much of the upland bird-small game habitat was burned and won’t provide much hunting opportunity this season,” he said.

Rick Arnold, a biologist based at Ponderosa Field Office near Crawford, responded to both fires and observed wildlife as they escaped the scene. A ewe and a lamb bighorn sheep were found dead after the Hubbard’s Gap burn, but no other significant wildlife losses were observed.

“We saw some really nice mule deer bucks in that rough country behind the college on Forest Service,” Arnold said, in reference to the fire near Chadron. “With any rain, those deer will be right back on the fall green-up forages.”

Wildlife biologist Justin Powell of Alliance said fire is not all bad. He said some animals may be driven off the burned areas, but some may be attracted to it.

“The Aristocrat fire was a pretty beneficial burn. Besides losing some of the regeneration trees, it did a great job of cleaning up old deadfall from the ’06 fire in the same location,” he said. “In general, fires can be super beneficial to a hunter. In fact, in states like Colorado, a good way to find elk is to target burn areas. No exception here —fresh green vegetation, less cover for predators, and easily available grit and insects — all a draw for game animals.”