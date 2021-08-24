William Deans

HAY SPRINGS | William "Bill" Deans passed away on August 15, 2021 at his home in Hay Springs.

William was born on October 20, 1955 in Alliance to Alfred and Rosemary (Friel) Deans. Bill attended high school in Hay Springs and graduated in 1974.

Bill was a truck driver and rancher. He enjoyed hanging out at the coffee shop visiting with his friends.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred E. Deans and Rosemary (Friel) Deans; and one brother, Philip Deans.

He is survived by his daughter, Amber (fiancé Herb) Deans of Lincoln; sons, Josh Deans of Hay Springs, and Beau Summers of Rapid City, South Dakota; 10 grandchildren: Keneisha Deans, Mackenzie Deans, Orlando Hernandez, Taytem Deans, Devyn Deans, Jordan Summers, Skylar Summers, Elianah Summers, Noah Summers, and Tobias Summers; two sisters, Debra Koch of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Diana Stuebe of Kearney; one brother, Bryan Deans of Oglala, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, at the Hay Springs City Cemetery in Hay Springs.

