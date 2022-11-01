William Erwin Lemen

William Erwin Lemen was born December 19, 1935, to George and Esther Lemen in Eli Nebraska. He passed away October 19, 2022, at Chadron Community Hospital, at the age of 86.

Bill graduated from Chadron High School where he played three sports. He was crowned Homecoming King, and his girlfriend, Joan Hulseman, crowned Homecoming Queen their senior year.

Bill and Joan married June 19, 1955. To this union, two girls were born, Shauna and Kari. Bill worked at Safeway, Chicago Northwestern Railroad, and Nebraska Public Power throughout his life.

Bill enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and dancing in his younger years. Later, he added golfing and gardening. He was especially proud of his roses.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years; his daughters: Shauna Sassasman of Chadron, Kari Reher and son-in-law, Monty Reher of Boise Idaho. As well as four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

At this time service are pending for Bill.