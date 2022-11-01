William Morris Nydahl

William Morris Nydahl, 93, of Lincoln NE, formally of Chadron, died Tuesday October 25th, 2022, at his home in Lincoln, NE. Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron.

Bill was born February 25, 1929, in Gordon, NE to Algot and Hazel (Christe) Nydahl. He spent his childhood in Gordon, where he attended Meadowvale School through the 8th grade, and graduated from Gordon High School in 1947. He enlisted in the US Navy on September 6, 1950, in Excelsior Springs, MO and was Honorably Discharged July 6, 1954. Bill was very proud of his service and remained a veteran in his heart until his death.

While on leave from the Navy, he married Dolores Cunningham in Gordon NE on December 30th, 1950. Bill returned to active duty, and they spent the next 4 years apart. Upon his discharge, they moved to Gering, NE where he worked for Nebraska Machinery. After working a short time in Arvada, CO he returned to Nebraska Machinery and was stationed in Chadron, NE where he and Dolores raised their four children: Brad, Kirk, Laurie, and Scott.

For more than 40 years, Bill established a reputation as a sterling mechanic and was widely known as a valuable resource to all who knew him. In 1976, he went to work for the Chicago & North Western Railroad and remained there until his retirement in 1994. Although he loved his days working on the railroad, he always thought of himself as a “caterpillar man.”

Bill lived an active life and found great purpose in constant learning and keeping busy. Until his death, he maintained his home, enjoyed working in the yard, attended his grandchildren and great grandchildren's activities, and babysat in a pinch. He was a voracious reader, ardent Cornhusker volleyball fan, and passionate political debater. Bill was a true Renaissance man. He was equally adept at working on a D6 Caterpillar or making a perfect pie crust from scratch.

There was nothing he could not fix or create. Bill loved to meet new people and did not have an enemy in the world. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his children: Brad (Teresa) Nydahl of Rio Verde, AZ, Kirk Nydahl of Shakopee, MN, Laurie (Randy) Fahey, and Scott (Kristi) Nydahl of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Kristin (Bryan) Sweeney, Joe (Jenn) Nydahl, Tom (Heather) Nydahl, Allison Fahey, Spencer (Katie) Fahey, and Turner Fahey, and Alex, Aubrey and Alayna Nydahl. He was blessed with 12 great grandchildren; Logan, Clara, Emma, Audra and Wyatt Sweeney, Lily and Ike Nydahl, Harrison and Sherman Nydahl, Everly Fahey, and Nash and Jack Fahey; sister Helen Kling of Gordon, and sister-in-law Marva Holst of Gillette, WY.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores, his parents, brothers and sisters-in-law Charles (Arlene), Claude (Norma), and Jack (Dorothy) and George Nydahl, infant sister and brother Doris and Richard, and numerous brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

A memorial has been established for the United Methodist Church. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.