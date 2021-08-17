William W. Beamish

OGALLALA | William W. Beamish, 78, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Ogallala Community Hospital.

William was born in Portland, Oregon on St. Patrick's Day 1943 to Warren and Gladys (Warren) Beamish. They later moved to Chadron, where he attended all his years of elementary and middle school. Upon his high school graduation from Chadron High School in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served for four years.

William married Betty Davis in 1967 and they had three children together, Rebecca, Vincent and Mark. They remained friends to this day.

After discharging from the Navy and starting his family, William spent almost his entire career working as a Nursing Assistant for Fort Meade VAMC in Sturgis, SD. When he eventually retired, he had put in almost 40 years with the Federal Government.

William married Mary Eleanor in 1992 and they enjoyed 29 wonderful years together. After a couple of cross country moves, 14 years ago, they decided to put down roots in Ogallala and have loved every minute of it. He was proud of Ogallala and it's people, and breakfast at Taco Jan's was one of the highlights of Williams day.