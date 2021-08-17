William W. Beamish
OGALLALA | William W. Beamish, 78, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Ogallala Community Hospital.
William was born in Portland, Oregon on St. Patrick's Day 1943 to Warren and Gladys (Warren) Beamish. They later moved to Chadron, where he attended all his years of elementary and middle school. Upon his high school graduation from Chadron High School in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served for four years.
William married Betty Davis in 1967 and they had three children together, Rebecca, Vincent and Mark. They remained friends to this day.
After discharging from the Navy and starting his family, William spent almost his entire career working as a Nursing Assistant for Fort Meade VAMC in Sturgis, SD. When he eventually retired, he had put in almost 40 years with the Federal Government.
William married Mary Eleanor in 1992 and they enjoyed 29 wonderful years together. After a couple of cross country moves, 14 years ago, they decided to put down roots in Ogallala and have loved every minute of it. He was proud of Ogallala and it's people, and breakfast at Taco Jan's was one of the highlights of Williams day.
William loved animals, big and small. He often reminisced about pets he had growing up and was constantly concerned about the welfare of abused animals. He loved to take photographs, to cook and to collect cookbooks. He was a shopper. That man was always looking for a bargain. He was known for telling a joke or two and even when his health started to falter, he still didn't go anywhere without his top hat securely perched on his head.
He attended New Hope Church.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Rebecca and her husband, Ryan Oatts of Ogallala; his son, Mark Beamish of Ontario, Canada; his sister, Bonnie and her husband, Butch Moody of Chadron; his grandchildren, RJ and Zoey Oatts of Ogallala; and three stepsons, Todd, Shawn and Kevin Marshall. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Gladys and his son, Vincent. Vaya con Dios
Visitation was held Aug. 17, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, with Pastor Matt Waitley officiating at the New Hope Worship Center in Ogallala.
Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota.
Online condolences may be sent by going to www.drauckerfh.com by clicking on the "Share a Memory" button.
Services will be streamed and then posted to www.drauckerfh.com and also from www.ogallalanewhope.com
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala has been entrusted with the arrangements.