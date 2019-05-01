Dr. Caroline Winchester was the first-ever school superintendent to speak at the Chadron Kiwanis Honors Program in its 61-year history, and she approached her keynote address a bit differently from other speakers.
She took the opportunity to have students submit questions they would like to have answered prior to the program last Thursday and selected a handful to address.
“I’m going to part a little bit from tradition,” she said in explaining her approach. “We’re going to have a family conversation.”
The questions from the students ranged from light-hearted to serious. Pancakes or waffles? Dr. Winchester prefers ice cream, actually. She also detailed her job description as superintendent and then addressed an issue that has impacted this school year more than most – snow days. The question from the student was why Chadron Public Schools remain in session on snowy, blustery days given that it can create dangerous driving conditions for students who live outside of town.
The school district covers a large area, with different geographical regions often experiencing different weather impacts. That, combined with the fact that roughly 90% of the district’s students live in town, the district is hesitant to call of school frequently. As for rural students, it is up to their parents to determine if it is safe for them to come to school.
“We trust you to make those decisions,” Dr. Winchester said.
Blizzard conditions had a large impact this year, with winter storms in March and April prompting a combined six snow days for Chadron Public Schools. It’s the most days off the district has used in at least 20 years. The snow days have made it necessary for the district to add days on to the end of the school year, with students scheduled to be dismissed May 24.
But it was questions that sought her advice for seniors and for shaping students into better human beings that hit home.
“It’s important that you have a vision or a goal,” Dr. Winchester said. “Write it down, share it with somebody and commit to it.”
Personally, she has created a mission statement for herself that reminds her daily to focus on what’s important. Her mission statement is PATS – Positivity, Align, Teamwork, Servant Leadership.
You have free articles remaining.
“That’s my professional guideline,” she explained.
Everyone will encounter challenges in their life, she said, but the key is to view them through a lens of positivity – challenges rather than problems. When it comes to aligning her life and work, she urged students to find a job they are passionate about and learn who they are.
“I love what I do. I love coming to work every day,” she said. “Figure out who you are, what you believe in and what you stand for.”
Teamwork should be an obvious one, but Dr. Winchester said it’s important that students realize they shouldn’t live a life “about me.”
“If you really want to leave a lasting legacy, you will leave that legacy in others.”
Make yourself useful by doing whatever job needs to be done, she said, holding up Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack as an example since he’s done everything from drive bus to paint the auditorium.
No job or person is less valuable than any other job; it takes every team member, from the head of the company to the janitor, to be successful, she continued.
Serving others also falls in line with leaving your legacy in other people, this time in a voluntary capacity, Dr. Winchester said, encouraging students to get involved in their communities as adults.
The final question: Do you like me?
“I’ll go you one better. We love you,” Dr. Winchester said. “We want you to be the best individual you can possibly be.”