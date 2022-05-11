Winners announced in American Legion Auxiliary essay contest

Four fourth grade classrooms at Chadron Intermediate School and one Chadron High School English class wrote essays to the prompt "How can we support families who provide care for their Veterans?" Ellianna Schuckman won first place in the Class I competition — third and fourth grade — and Makinley Fuller placed first in Class V — 11th and 12th grade. Both writers received $25 cash prizes and their essays have been forwarded to the state competition. Fuller also won the contest when she entered while in elementary school.

All 64 essays were read by four auxiliary members during the judging. At the time of the judging, all students names were concealed, so there was no favoritism. Other placers include: Temperance Townsend, second in the Class I; Emma Olson, third in Class I; Josie Downing, second in Class V; and Marlee Pinnt, third in Class V. Second place winners receive $15, and third place receives $10.

Following are the two winning essays:

Our Support Matters

By Makinley Fuller

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs Mental Health Services, around 41% of American veterans have mental health issues, which equivalates to an estimated 1.7 million veterans. Those 1.7 million veterans and their families battle finding ways to deal with these issues. Deployment and the hurt of a soldier takes bravery from the veteran and their family. For a loved one to leave and come back different mentally or physically is hard to overcome. Simple solutions such as educating families, creating safe environments, or even marriage counseling can relieve some of the stresses of taking care of a disabled veteran.

By creating a designated safe spot in the house where veterans are able to decompress or ride out emotions, the community is able to demonstrate support. Select a room in the house, maybe an empty storage room, or a spare bedroom and create a peaceful environment. A calming blue color and an area with no breakables, a safe space where veterans will not be able to hurt themselves or others is an example of a safe spot. Creating an atmosphere where veterans are capable of being alone can reduce trauma for families. Instead of a lash out in the kitchen where children could be in a position to witness, veterans can use the safe space to release emotions.

Veterans gone for months, possibly even years at a time, takes a toll on marriages. By offering spiritual marriage counseling, veterans and their spouses are given the opportunity to have the ability to strengthen their marriage. Counseling can open doors to educate veterans and their spouses on feelings and issues. Having the capability to open and talk about those issues can offer a moment to alleviate those worries and prevent arguments and hurt feelings in the future. Counseling creates a way to heal a marriage and helps clear an individual of unnecessary turns towards addiction or traumatic situations.

Families have a hard time witnessing a loved one struggle, mental or physically. Even more difficult is when there are no solutions available to help them. Educating families of disabled veterans on how to take care of their loved one can make taking care of their disability easier on the veteran and their families. Online classes on how to help ease post-traumatic stress disorder or mental illnesses can be given to families to support them and their struggling veterans. Demonstrating how to give medication or change bandages and express care for their veterans can help families demonstrate their love and support.

Home is not always a place; home can be a person. Veterans sacrifice themselves and their families for the sake of our country. As a community our job is to thank and support veterans for their great sacrifice. Offering suggestions of counseling or teaching someone how to deal with mental or physical disabilities is only two of the many ways one can help a veteran’s family. Our support matters.

How Can We Support Families Who Care for Their Veterans

By Ellianna Schuckman

It is important that we know what a veteran is. A veteran is someone who serves or served in the military. Veteran are important to America because they fight for our freedom. Sometimes they sacrifice their lives so we can do what we want so long as it is legal. Freedom means to me that we have the right to bear arms and vote. Families might get a letter saying that their veteran is very hurt or maybe saying that they did not make it. It can be hard on the family if the veteran does not make it because they are a part of the family and it is hard when you lose someone in your family.

Some hardships veterans face might be PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) from maybe losing a friend or experiencing death or violence. Some needs of a veteran might be a pet, someone to talk to, or just empathy. Some needs of the family might be a break or someone to talk to.

We can help veterans and families who care for them by paying for their meal. Donate to veteran programs. You could give them a care package. I know what it is like to have a veteran in the family because I have a few in my family. You can say thank you so they and the family know you didn’t take them for granted. It can be hard for families to take care of the veterans because they might have PTSD which might have a special treatment they have to do.

That is why veterans are important and why we should help them and their families.

