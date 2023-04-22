So spring has sprung? Maybe. Hopefully. It was a long winter, beginning in mid-December when Chadron was among the places that received from 20 to 25 inches of snow and continuing through the first week of April when another 20-plus inches arrived.

Lawns, fields and parks in Chadron were almost completely covered with snow during the stretch that lasted three months and three-weeks. City Manager Tom Menke believes three to four times more street plowing and snow removal that usual were necessary. He appreciates the help the city crews received.

So how much snow did we get? Menke says he’s heard 7 feet, 1 inch. That’s 85 inches. At least one Chadron citizen who has made it a habit to measure snowfalls thinks it approaches 100 inches. His total at the middle of last week was 98 inches. It may not be a record, but seems close and “winter” probably isn’t over.

Everybody remembers times when it has snowed big time on the tulips and other posies and many Chadron churchgoers will recall six or seven years ago when most of the Mother’s Day services were called off because of heavy snow.

The snow stat-keeper is Bill Ramm, who grew up on a ranch near Stuart in north central Nebraska. He remembers hearing his father often say that nothing affects the lives and income of farmers and ranchers more than the weather.

That was in the days prior to computer-derived forecasting that is graphically amplified by television. All he had was the barometer in his office and by looking out the window to see what might be coming.

Thus, Ramm learned “ranch weather” from his dad, “fire weather” while working for the Forest Service and “snow weather” while attending a forestry school in northern Minnesota, where there were plenty of snow and cold.

Ramm won’t admit that it’s a passion, but will agree it’s an interesting hobby that he has followed all of his life. It gets more interesting when the total is about to reach a milestone or break a record, if there is one.

Ramm’s tally shows no measurable snow in October, only five inches in November but a whopping 29 inches in mid-December with at least 22 inches arriving the 13th and 14th while being whipped by the strong winds that closed roads, schools and even many businesses. Hay Springs, which apparently got even more, called it “the Blizzard of 2022.”

January added 18 inches to the Chadron total, February nine, March another 14, followed by three more storms the first full week of April that brought 23 more inches. The latter storm(s) wrecked plans for the first meet on Chadron State’s new track and closed the college much of two days about the time the presidential candidates were to visit.

So what’s the most snow Chadron has ever received? Most assume it occurred nearly 75 years ago during the Blizzard of ’49, which still has the reputation of being the most brutal winter since at least the late 1880s.

At the time, the manager of the airport, Sully Luft, admitted it was almost impossible to measure the snow because of the high winds, but believed at least 40 inches fell from Jan. 2 through 5. After the first siege, so much more snow arrived that the Chicago and North Western Railroad was shut down the rest of the month. Residents of the Table south of town were certain they received at least 100 inches and maybe more.

It took the 5th Army, one of the world’s most powerful forces, and 15 bulldozers from Colorado to fully liberate Dawes County.

But officially, the annual record is just four years old. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says it’s 110 inches that fell in 2019, believe it or not. Thirty some of those inches arrived in mid-March, when Panhandle highways were blocked for 36 hours.

There must have been lots more snow that fall, too. It’s the only year listed when Chadron reportedly received more than 100 inches. The average is probably about 50 inches, according to NOAA.

This story discusses the nearly 100 inches received in parts of two years during the Good Ole’ Wintertime. Similar information covering two years has not been found. All the stats seem to be kept on an annual basis, not for a winter.

We have verification that the west side of Dawes County received a similar amount. Eldon and Janett Wohlers, who live about eight miles west of Crawford and faithfully keep track of the weather on their calendar, say they’ve measured around 97 inches of snow this winter.

Janett said they had 18 inches at the end of December and 79 more since then. She adds that the December storm caused lots of damage to their cedar shelterbelts and they haven’t seen any pheasants since. But she said the 24 inches early this month was definitely welcomed and all the moisture all seemed to soak into the ground.

“It was actually good to see mud for a change,” Janett concluded.

When Chadron is mentioned by the NOAA, it’s citing the Chadron Airport, where only automated equipment has been used for perhaps 15 years.

Ramm reminds that snow doesn’t always bring much moisture and points out that the snow which fell in December is an example. The ground was frozen and most of the moisture “freeze dried” or dissipated, just before Christmas, when an Arctic Cold Front sent temperatures 25 degree below zero and the wind chill was much lower.

That’s when Chadron plumbers reportedly received at least 200 calls because of frozen and sometimes broken water pipes in homes, businesses and at least one church.

While greatly improved, weather forecasting is not a precise science, especially in northwestern Nebraska, Ramm observed. He has talked with operators of the National Weather Service Station at Cheyenne which is in charge of Chadron’s data. They told him this area is among the most difficult in the nation to accurately predict because storms coming off the Rocky Mountains aren’t well organized yet. Then throw in Dawes County’s Pine Ridge terrain, the various elevations and numerous creek bottoms which often make wind speeds and moisture totals uneven.

It’s not a fable that the Table generally gets more winter weather than the rest of Dawes County and the winds at the northern end of the county are apt to be higher than at the south end.

No matter, everyone is well aware the this region received lots of snow this winter. People have been heard murmuring things like “It’s a winter to remember” or “I’m so tired of it.

City Manager Menke knows it was difficult, but is proud of the city employees and volunteers who helped make it more tolerable.

“There were some days we ran the snow plows 24 hours,” he said. “The Street Department workers also stayed extra hours and did things like blow snow onto open lots and made sure the gutters and drains were open. The Public Works and Parks people also helped out. Even the police chief (Rick Hickstein) ran a snow plow to help us keep the streets open.

“Some firemen also did that and and I know that residents who have blades on their vehicles also helped out,” the city manager added. “After a while, everybody could see that we didn’t have much room to put more snow on the streets, but it seemed to keep coming. It’s good to live in a town where people will help out like that.”

The Nebraska Department of Roads maintenance crew members also have stories to tell. During the December blizzard, they worked day and night to open the highways. Supervisor Coby Wilson said it was by far the most difficult stint during his 9 ½-year tenure.

After 15- to 16-hour days beginning well before dawn, the eight operators headed out of Chadron in all directions in heavy trucks with plows attached. And, when they returned several of them slept in the backs of their pickups for five nights because they knew that as long as the winds howled, they might not get home and probably would not be able to return to work in the morning if they did go home.

Four construction workers in the department helped relieve the drivers a few times. Eventually, rotary plows from Gordon, Valentine and North Platte arrived to help remove the huge drifts that the winds had developed.

Several times. drivers aided stranded drivers. In one instance, a deputy county sheriff followed a plow to the south, taking along food, water and gas to assist an appreciative family.

The Chadron shop’s territory ranges from Whitney to Rushville on Highway 20 and from the South Dakota state line to the corner east of Hemingford on 385, along with Highway 87 south of Hay Springs to the 16-mile corner.