WNCC president, staff gather information

Wednesday, March 30, Western Nebraska Community administrative staff including interim president John Marrin, MBA, heard from Dawes County residents as part of developing WNCC’s strategic plan. Among those at the session were members of the WNCC board, media, staff from Chadron State College, Crawford Public Schools and Chadron Community Hospital, and representatives for Dawes County and the City of Chadron.

Questions asked during the session looked at what Dawes County needs more or less of from WNCC, challenges in the next five years and how the school can help, how WNCC is perceived in the community and barriers to people working with or enrolling in WNCC. Attendees were also asked to share the college or workforce trainers they think of as providing great educational experiences, and any additional thoughts they had.

Dawes County Commissioner Jake Stewart said there needs to be some kind of retention for students that are coming into WNCC and Chadron State College. He noted WNCC provides partnership opportunities for students who want to be nurses or linemen, but the question is how to get those students to remain in Western Nebraska after they have earned their degrees.

Stewart further added that, at the annual Honors Night, WNCC provides plenty of scholarships, but in order to get those scholarships students have to enroll at WNCC.

Stewart also pointed out that WNCC representatives rarely come to the meetings of the Dawes County Commission. Having regular reports, he said, would allow him and others to be a voice in the county for what WNCC has.

Chadron Mayor Mark Werner said there is a need for localized training in positions such as finance officers or clerks, as currently folks have to go through the League of Municipalities which is only done twice a year.

Werner also said there should be support for the entrepreneurs, and though he complimented WNCC’s aircraft maintenance program he questioned who’s being served by it as there aren’t many airplane mechanic positions in the Panhandle.

Another point raised by Werner is the people who do work such as building houses and foundations are aging, and there is nobody younger coming into the communities to replace them.

City Council member Joe Johndreau suggested having a continuing education program, and that such classes would be popular.

Another need brought up at the meeting is expansion of healthcare training. It was noted the hospital sees a good portion of its nursing staff from WNCC and the school has courses for other medical positions. However, certified nursing assistants (CNAs) are in demand right now, and having a local class would be beneficial.

As for challenges and opportunities in the coming years, Stewart said one of the big things is students complete their degrees but often have no knowledge of how to dress or conduct themselves during a job interview, and there could be a class to teach them those skills.

Speaking again to population retention, Werner said a lot of the people who leave Chadron often find themselves wanting to return. There needs to be a way to get them back, he said, and it’s something he and others have been working on for some time.

Regarding the perception of WNCC, there were some positive comments in regard to the opportunities provided to high school students, and the graduates who hire on at the hospital.

John Axtell said, “I don’t think it’s perceived in the community at all.” He further added the businesses and agencies that deal with WNCC like the school a lot, but the general public perceives it as just the school down in Scotts Bluff County. It’s not that the public has a negative opinion of WNCC, Axtell clarified, but they just don’t know more about what the school has.

Emphasizing the point, Werner said a former maintenance person at the Chadron airport had no idea that WNCC had an aviation mechanic school and he wouldn’t need to recruit from out of state.

Again in the arenas of retaining graduates in the Panhandle and giving them reason to return even years later, Brandon Davenport pointed out that people a not necessarily coming back because they miss home but because they’ve run out of options. He added both WNCC and CSC are positioned to address this opportunity.

Regarding barriers to Dawes County residents in working with or enrolling in WNCC, one of the biggest is the campus is 100 miles away, Werner said, and offering more satellite learning opportunities could help overcome that.

Johndreau said regular updates about what WNCC is doing would help, so they can spread the word to others. He noted these updates shouldn’t be long, as people could lose interest; instead, they should just be “fast facts.”

Other ideas raised during the session included bringing professionals into the classroom and having opportunities for students to do more “hands on” work rather than just learning in a classroom.

Marrin expressed his appreciation to everyone for coming to the listening session, noting the purpose is to hear how WNCC can improve its service to the counties the school represents.

“From this and other focus groups, we are going to build a strategic plan for the next five years,” Marrin said. Being the interim WNCC president, he noted it’s important to have a strong strategic plan in choosing the next president, so he or she knows what the expectations are.

“We’re building that strategic plan not only for the college to move in the correct direction but for us to be able to find that next president we can do a great handoff to, and who will continue these efforts.

Last week’s session was one of several conducted in the 13 Panhandle counties WNCC serves. Such sessions have been done in Morrill, Cheyenne and Sheridan counties; Scotts Bluff, Deuel, Garden and Kimball counties on deck for April and May, and the remaining counties are being scheduled.

After gathering the data from the listening sessions, WNCC will conduct focus groups during the summer before going around the Panhandle again for follow up meetings this fall.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0