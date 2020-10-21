 Skip to main content
Wojcik to present for state music conference

Wojcik to present for state music conference

WojcikJohn

John Wojcik (Photo by Daniel Binkard/Chadron State College)

 Daniel Binkard

Chadron State College Associate Professor Dr. John Wojcik is presenting two sessions in the Nebraska Music Education Association’s three-month-long virtual conference.

His online poster presentation Oct. 24, "Coming to Terms with Mortality Through a Unique Musical Journey," will include a brief discussion of “Pandean Fable,” a piece for bass flute soloist and band by Clifton Williams who died in 1976.

Wojcik said the most notable aspect of “Pandean Fable” is its introspective qualities. In 1969, Williams was diagnosed with bladder cancer and hospitalized for chemotherapy treatments.

“While in the hospital, a small organ was placed in his room so he could compose. The result, ‘Pandean Fable,’ is replete with Williams’ ingenious use of melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic material that brings to light his struggle and eventual acceptance of his mortality,” Wojcik said.

Wojcik’s formal session Dec. 5, “Ride the Joyful Wave of Conducting Fundamentals,” will share the importance of what a conductor does on the podium including eye contact, the non-verbal communication of dynamics and style, cues, and a host of other tools.

“Mastering the fundamentals is essential to success in all undertakings. However, conductors too often fail to review these aspects of our craft,” Wojcik said. “Before even stepping on the podium, the fundamentals of rehearsal procedure begin. I will display those fundamentals, including fundamental score study techniques that create a richly inviting atmosphere for our audiences.”

