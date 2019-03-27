A Chadron woman has had her professional license placed on probationary status after misdemeanor convictions and a substance abuse diagnosis.
An order signed March 11 by Thomas Safranek, the acting chief medical officer for the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health, went in to affect last week against Traci Westemeier. The order places her license to practice respiratory care in the state on probation for three years and spells out 15 conditions she must comply with during that time. Among those conditions are abstaining from alcohol and drug use, random chemical testing and compliance with all treatment recommendations by her treatment provider and the Nebraska Licensee Assistance Program.
The probation is the result of a petition filed by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office after a recommendation for disciplinary action by the Nebraska Board of Respiratory Care. In the settlement agreement, Westemeier waived her right to a hearing and judicial review and admitted the allegations in the Attorney General’s filing.
Westemeier was accused of entering two homes in Crawford in order to steal prescribed medications, saying she was in the home as part of her employment as a respiratory therapist for Chadron Community Hospital. She was originally accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, criminal impersonation and theft but entered a no contest plea in November 2017 to a single misdemeanor count of first-degree criminal trespass as part of a plea bargain that resulted in the dismissal of four felonies and four other misdemeanor charges.
Special Prosecutor Aaron Conn said the unavailability of witnesses made proving the higher charges more difficult when explaining the plea bargain at the time. Westemeier was sentenced to 12 months of probation starting in January 2018 and ordered to pay a $500 fine.
The Attorney General’s filing this year also notes that Westemeier was convicted of misdemeanor reckless driving in 2016 and entered inpatient substance abuse treatment in both 2016 and 2017, the latter of which resulted in a diagnosis of moderate substance use disorder. That diagnosis and the misdemeanor convictions are all grounds for discipline, according to the court documents.
The Chadron Community Hospital self-reported the unauthorized access of electronic medical records for 702 individuals in February 2017 to the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights. The case remains open and under investigation according to the agency’s online portal.