Women arrested for possession of narcotics

The Chadron Police Department received a complaint this afternoon around 2 p.m. from a motel in Chadron, regarding the odor of marijuana coming from a room. Officer Brewer Newton arrived and smelled the odor of burning marijuana and also observed a burnt marijuana cigarette on the ground in front of two females. The two females admitted to possessing marijuana as well as methamphetamine, oxycodone and heroin.

The Chadron Police Department obtained a search warrant for the room and found about three grams each of suspected methamphetamine and heroin as well as 32 oxycodone pills without a prescription. Officers also found drug paraphernalia to include snort tubes, spoons, an electronic scale and syringes.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Patricia Farrell for felony possession of a controlled substance; methamphetamine, heroin and oxycodone, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Also arrested was 25-year-old Maileen Luciano for felony possession of a controlled substance; methamphetamine, heroin and oxycodone, Possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Farrell and Luciano had arrived in Chadron this afternoon to work on a temporary job site in Chadron. Both were transported to the Dawes County Jail and released to jail staff. The Chadron Police Department was also assisted by a Drug Recognition Expert from the Nebraska State Patrol.

