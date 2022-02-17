Women in Agriculture conference Feb. 24-25

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference is set for Feb. 24-25 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney. This year's conference is in person.

"We are excited to be hosting the conference in-person this year, said Jessica Groskopf, director of the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Program. "While we are thankful we could meet online last year, it just can't replace the face-to-face interaction that makes this conference so great."

The two-day conference will feature over 20 workshop sessions helping attendees learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches, and become more successful operators and business partners.

Keynote speakers this year include:

- Katie Dilse, a North Dakota farm girl who was named one of the Top 40 under 40 by Business Watch Magazine for her professional development, community contributions, and influential voice. Coming from an agricultural background, she understands the importance of the work women in agriculture do every day.

- Carrie Portell, a cattle farmer located in mid-Missouri, who will explain how she has overcome barriers after a fatal drunk-driving crash and now is thriving with disabilities.

- Maggie Holub, a Nebraska crop farmer, who will tell her story of returning to the farm after her father died. She will discuss balancing the farm, fitness, and a full-time career with Farm Credit Services of America.

The registration fee increases after Feb. 9. To register or for more information, visit the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, http://wia.unl.edu/. Scholarships are available for students.

