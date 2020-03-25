Work continues toward new homes in Chadron

A housing project that began last year will result in a new residence in town, with more to come by the end of the year.

Rita Horse with the non-profit Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO), which is also approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, said they received a grant from the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development last fall. With that money, they purchased a lot in Chadron for a new modular home to be built.

The home is being built in Gering, though CHDO is partnering with Pine Ridge Job Corps students to do the block work for the foundation, and with local contractors to hook up utilities. Of course, these steps, as well as the initial groundbreaking, are dependent upon the ground thaw and the Job Corps students being available.

The home itself is a three bedroom/two bathroom modular set a block away from Chadron High School, Horse said. Other features she noted are hickory cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hard surface counter tops, and a tile backsplash in the kitchen; tile flooring in the bathrooms, entryway, and utility room; wood laminate flooring in the kitchen, dining room, and living room; and carpet in the hallway and bedrooms.