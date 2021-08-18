Worley wraps up concerts

This Thursday, Aug. 19 is the final concert in the 2021 Bands on Bordeaux series, and taking the stage is the Devon Worley Band out of Minneapolis.
Band Manger Jamey Lynch said the group has been together for about 10 years, though has been touring for only about five. The band consists of lead singer and rhythm guitarist Worley, lead guitarist Jason Medvec — who also spent several years on tour with the Bay City Rollers — drummer, trumpeter, harmonica player and singer Grant Thelen, and bassist Christian Twigg, who was a founding member of NERD, a band led by Pharrell.
The style of music, Lynch said, is “country rock.” She compared them to the likes of Eric Church and Miranda Lambert. “If you like those acts, you’ll like us.”
As to the individual bandmates’ favorite things about playing on stage, Medvec said for him it’s the energy that he gets back from the crowd. “There’s nothing like it. That’s what we all live for as musicians. Getting up on stage, hearing those first few notes come out and seeing the smiles on people’s faces, and watching them jam out all night, there’s nothing like it.”
For anyone who wants to learn an instrument or start a band, Medvec said, “It’s not for the faint of heart. The road life takes a lot, and if it were the easiest thing in the world people everybody would be doing it. But it’s extremely hard, and you have to have a lot of tenacity and perseverance to continue to go. Some nights you have two people in the audience and other nights it’s a packed house. You’ve got to be able to still put on a great show, because those two people turn into 30 next time.”
Worley’s favorite part of playing live is getting to interact with people. “We love putting on a show. We love entertaining people, and we love crafting a performance to put on for an audience.”
She advises people learning an instrument or forming a band to “start playing, and then don’t stop playing, because eventually it will come together.”
For Twigg, his favorite part is just being able to get out and play, especially after the past year. “I’ve just been so thankful to be getting out and playing at all.” He agrees with Worley about learning an instrument, and encourages those learning to follow their passion and drive no matter what anyone else says.
Thelen enjoys the reaction of alive crowd, being out on the road again. “You can’t get that on a webcam. You can’t get that on the internet, seeing people’s reactions. Especially to our original tunes. That instant gratification and feedback is probably my favorite thing.”
He encourages those looking to learn how to play or start a band is to “go for it. It’s something I love. I’m passionate about it. I’ve always been my entire life, so it’s hard for me to think about picking it up later in life.” He added they run into people who tell him they used to play an instrument and wish they would’ve kept it up.
“There’s the flip side of that coin. If you’re doing it, don’t stop doing it.”
The Devon Worley Band will play from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, at the park at First and Main.