Worley wraps up concerts

This Thursday, Aug. 19 is the final concert in the 2021 Bands on Bordeaux series, and taking the stage is the Devon Worley Band out of Minneapolis.

Band Manger Jamey Lynch said the group has been together for about 10 years, though has been touring for only about five. The band consists of lead singer and rhythm guitarist Worley, lead guitarist Jason Medvec — who also spent several years on tour with the Bay City Rollers — drummer, trumpeter, harmonica player and singer Grant Thelen, and bassist Christian Twigg, who was a founding member of NERD, a band led by Pharrell.

The style of music, Lynch said, is “country rock.” She compared them to the likes of Eric Church and Miranda Lambert. “If you like those acts, you’ll like us.”

As to the individual bandmates’ favorite things about playing on stage, Medvec said for him it’s the energy that he gets back from the crowd. “There’s nothing like it. That’s what we all live for as musicians. Getting up on stage, hearing those first few notes come out and seeing the smiles on people’s faces, and watching them jam out all night, there’s nothing like it.”