Wyoming wildfires and potential effects for Nebraska

The fire crossed over into Colorado on Sept. 26. Burn scars from previous fires helped slow the fire’s progress and on Oct. 24 and 25, up to a foot of snow in the area helped significantly to reduce the fire spread. The fire boundary map would take in approximately 40 percent of the southern portion of the Medicine Bow Range mountains, between Wyoming Highway 230 on the south and Wyoming Highway 130 on the north. All Forest Service roads within the fire area remained closed as of Nov. 9.

Although a large number of acres are indicated, not all of these are acres are affected; the entire area is not burned to a char. The fire was spotty, some areas not affected and others mostly burned up. But there is still a large amount of beetle kill timber across the region and the potential for more wild fires is there.

The Upper North Platte River watershed headwaters is located in north-central Colorado, close to Walden, Colo. The Sierra Madre mountain range is on the west side of the headwaters and the Snowy Range mountain range is on the east side. Snowmelt from both of these mountain ranges together contribute approximately 75 percent of the water flow in the North Platte River, which contributes a significant amount of water for irrigation, recreation, wild life habitat and municipal use across the states of Nebraska and Wyoming.

The fires’ effect on water supplies in the coming years will depend on the amount of snow fall / snow pack in the watershed. There may be slightly higher incidences of sediment runoff in isolated areas and possibly faster snowmelt runoff in the spring due to an increase in the amount of sunlight hitting the slopes and warmer spring temperatures. But all of this is just a wait-and-see, and will depend on what happens next spring.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0