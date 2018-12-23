As 2018 comes to a close, it’s a good time to reflect on the headlines of the year. Over the next three weeks, The Chadron Record will take a look back at the stories we’ve covered and the photos we’ve taken in 2018.
January
Hikers, joggers, bikers and other outdoor enthusiasts were happy to learn they would have more miles of trail to use thanks to a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announcement that it would allocate $248,000 to surface nearly seven miles of the Cowboy Trail from Clinton to Rushville.
The Cowboy Trail spans 321 miles from Norfolk to Chadron, the largest Rails-to-Trails conversion project in the country. The recreational trail follows the path of a rail line originally constructed by the Fremont, Elkhorn and Missouri Valley Railroad in the late 1800s; it later became the Chicago & North Western Railway. C&NW, which abandoned the line in 1992, dubbed the rail line as the “Cowboy Line.”
After it was abandoned, the railroad’s right-of-way was purchased by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy and donated to the State of Nebraska. The Game and Parks is responsible for development and maintenance of the trail; the Norfolk to Valentine segment of the trail was completed in 2009.
The Cowboy Trail West organization in Sheridan County and the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association in Dawes County are currently raising funds to match grants offered to each that would complete the trail from Rushville to near the Museum of the Fur Trade. Each organization is attempting to raise $88,000 before March 1. Donations are being accepted.
The reconfiguration of the Black Hills VA Healthcare system remained on hold while the federal government reviews its nationwide strategy.
“We are in a holding pattern,” said Sandra Horsman, director of the Black Hills VA during a town hall meeting in Chadron Jan. 10. The town hall meeting followed the first-ever Veterans Stand Down in the community.
The Stand Down offered services to 54 veterans and four spouses, according to VA records and was followed by the question and answer session with Horsman. During that session, she was questioned about the proposed reconfiguration status. The Department of Veterans Affairs approved a plan to reconfigure the Black Hills VA system in January 2017, a move strongly opposed by many veterans in Nebraska and in Hot Springs, S.D.
The plan calls for constructing a multi-specialty outpatient clinic and 100-bed rehabilitation facility in Rapid City, a community-based outpatient clinic in Hot Springs and discontinuing the use of most of the current VA campus in Hot Springs.
However, roughly a month after approval, new VA Secretary David Shulkin called for a review of the entire VA system and the development of a nationwide strategic plan.
Glen and Vicki Kotschwar were named The Chadron Record’s Citizens of the Year for their involvement in multiple organizations across the community. The 2018 Citizen of the Year will be announced Jan. 2, 2019.
After more than five years, an expansion application for Crow Butte Uranium Mine at Crawford moved forward to the public comment stage.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission in December published a draft environmental assessment with a finding that the Marsland Expansion requested by Crow Butte will have an overall small impact. Public comments on the EA were accepted, and hearings were held in Crawford this fall. The permit is still under consideration by the NRC.
Crow Butte applied for the expansion in May 2012, hoping to operate the Marsland site as a satellite facility to its current operations near Crawford. The draft assessment says that the impacts from mining at Marsland will be small, though there is a potential for moderate impacts in terms of noise, ecological resources and water resources. Those more moderate impacts, however, will be localized and temporary, the report says.
February
Precise folds, paperclip weights, who doesn’t remember trying to engineer the perfect paper airplane?
“When we were kids it was just kind of a classic toy,” said Chadron resident Dennis Hubbard, who has tinkered with a design for a paper airplane maker for years. The device was featured on the “Kelly and Ryan” show in Febraury as Presto Planes by Cortex Toys.
A welfare check to a local gas station turned up 70 pounds of high grade marijuana and resulted in the arrest of Sara Boyd, 35, of Nampa, Idaho. Police discovered the drugs after being called to the Maverik gas station to check on a woman sleeping in her vehicle next to one of the gas pumps. In addition to the marijuana, police seized a suspected methamphetamine pipe and nearly six grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Data collected by the Nebraska Game and Parks indicated that the Pine Ridge mountain lion population has continued to grow. Data collected last summer indicates there are nearly 60 animals living along the Pine Ridge, which stretches across the northwestern Panhandle. The count of 59 animals comes from the agency’s continuing genetic surveys and a collaring project.
Studies of the Pine Ridge mountain lion population from 2010-2015 indicated a population of 22-33 animals.
Approximately 30 percent of the animals are kittens. The larger number of animals is likely due to both breeding and new animals moving into the area from elsewhere.
The Pine Ridge, Wildcat Hills near Scottsbluff and the Niobrara River Valley near Valentine all appear to now have reproducing, resident animals. The Pine Ridge population is the only one being studied closely enough to make population estimates, as the others are too new.
An audit of the Nebraska State College System found systemic problems across three state college campuses. Problems were uncovered involving the segregation of duties and inaccurate preparation of financial statements at Chadron State, Peru State and Wayne State.
“The NCSC lacked personnel with the required knowledge and expertise to prepare accurate financial statements in accordance with governmental accounting standards,” the audit reads. “Additionally, the NSCS control environment was not conducive to fair and complete financial reporting, as there were no review procedures in place to ensure accurate financial statements were prepared.
“As a result of this lack of expertise and control procedures, the NSCS submitted draft financial statements that were materially misstated and required numerous adjustments and revisions.”
In all, 77 percent of the line items had errors, the audit says, requiring adjustments to 74 of 96 line items. The adjustments ranged from $60 to more than $19.7 million. In addition to financial statement line items, 107 errors were made in the footnote disclosures and another 28 were found in the Management Discussion and Analysis section of the report by the NSCS. Finally, the auditor’s office discovered another 28 coding errors that were left unchanged on the financial statements “due to their relatively insignificant values” ranging from $117 to $75,589.
Chadron State College had the lowest percentage of errors, revising 27 line items, compared to 29 at the system’s main office, 45 at Wayne State and 64 at Peru.
March
Crawford native Ralene Suchor was named as the Featured Quilter for the 2018 Chadron Festival of Quilts.
Suchor grew up sleeping under the warmth of quilts hand stitched by her mother and sewing her own clothes; she dove into quilting in 2003 at the urging of her friend and fellow Crawford resident Kim McCroden. Her first quilt project was an applique wall hanging of a family tractor. Since then, she has finished dozens of quilted items.
Communication stood out as the top priority after another strategic planning session for the extracurricular activities at Chadron Public Schools.
A group of interested stakeholders, including school employees and district residents, met for the second time last week to comb through lists of strengths, weaknesses and gaps generated during the first planning session. The work sessions were organized after nearly 50 individuals signed a letter to the school board calling for improvements to the district’s extra-curricular activities. More than 90 individuals attended the first session, but that crowd was down by almost half for the second time around.
The meeting, moderated by Dr. Troy Unzicker, began with those in attendance categorizing all of the itemized strengths, weaknesses and gaps identified at the first meeting. While the weaknesses and gaps are likely where action will be taken, Unzicker said it’s also important to reflect on what the district is doing right.
Communication and chain of command, which were combined in the tally, garnered far and away the most votes. The district operates a website, which includes blogs by school officials, a Facebook page, and a Twitter feed to communicate with patrons, in addition to more traditional methods using local media, or mailed letters.
Still, at both meetings it was clear that there is a sense of frustration on both sides of the discussion.
The purchase of The New Leaf allowed one family to turn over a new leaf of their own, embracing a new community and new careers.
Phill and Anglea Lollar knew as soon as they drove through Chadron to look at The New Leaf that they had found their new home. Natives of Brighton, Colo., the couple were searching for the sense of community they knew as children, wanting to provide that same experience to their 8-year-old twins Ashley and Brianna.
Having visited Lake McConaughy as kids, the couple rediscovered the area a few years ago and bought a home there. When they decided to leave Colorado, they began searching for business opportunities in that area of Nebraska. When the purchase of a business in the region fell through, their realtor suggested The New Leaf, and they headed to Chadron to check it out.
“When we drove into town, something just sparked,” Angela said.
“It felt like home right away,” Phill added.
A couple seeking permission to keep nearly 30 dogs on their properties east of Chadron were denied the permit required by the Dawes County Commissioners.
The commissioners voted against the permit in a unanimous decision last week, citing concerns over safety and the need to consider the well-being of the entire neighborhood. Several other residents in the area have objected to the large number of dogs owned by Matt Brodrick and Shelby Kriss. The couple owns two parcels, and under the county’s zoning regulations are allowed to keep nine dogs on each parcel, for a total of 18.
They were asking for a conditional use permit to add 11 more dogs to their properties.
Brodrick and Kriss have argued that special uses are allowed with the permits, saying they want to comply with the law. A state inspection ruled that they do not need a state kennel permit, and that the dogs are well-behaved and cared for.
The couple and their neighbors had been at odds over the dogs for months. A previous Zoning Board ruling went against Brodrick and Kriss, limiting them to nine dogs on the two parcels. That ruling was overturned by the Board of Adjustment. Then, the couple withdrew their initial special use permit application in order to provide more detailed information to the commissioners. They refiled a few weeks ago, essentially beginning the process anew.
Their neighbors have voiced concerns over the large number, the safety of the neighborhood and environmental concerns. The presence of the dogs, which include some pitbulls, has altered their behavior, they say, as they have stopped hiking and walking out of fear.
April
Chadron Chamber of Commerce Director Brooke Smith tendered her resignation from the organization to take a position at another agency in town.
Smith took over the position in 2015, joining the Chamber after starting and running her own non-profit organization in Colorado. She left the Chamber to work for Northwest Community Action Partnership as the agency’s human resources director. Gabby Micha was eventually appointed interim and then full-time director to replace Smith.
Despite a bit of rain and snow, Chadron Intermediate School students, volunteers with Keep Chadron Beautiful, and CSC students as part of The Big Event, came together to build raised beds at the school on Earth Day.
Students at the Intermediate School sprouted the plants in their classrooms via used milk cartons and heating pads, and transfered them to the raised beds.
The project came to be as part of a grant from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology in which students must design and implement a bird habitat within their garden. As such, besides featuring native flowers and other bird-friendly plants like berry bushes, the gardens will also have feeder and even bird baths.
Another grant, from Beyond School Bells, also aided in purchasing supplies for the beds. Other supplies, like timber, as well as labor like cutting rebar for the construction of the beds, were donated locally.
Each student will get a quarter of a bed in which to plant and maintain their offerings during the school year. During summer break, groups with the summer science camp, and Keep Chadron Beautiful’s summer garden club tend to the beds.
The Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award returned to the northern Panhandle this year, going to recipients that have lived and breathed range management and conservation for a lifetime.
Jim and Lora O’Rourke were presented with the award by Gov. Pete Ricketts, becoming the second northern Panhandle operation to receive it since it began in 2006.
The Leopold Conservation Award, presented annually in several states by the Sand County Foundation, recognizes private landowner efforts of voluntary conservation. The award was inspired by Aldo Leopold, who in 1949 published “A Sand County Almanac,” touting individual responsibility of conservation.
The O’Rourkes’ efforts on their range are far reaching, from converting marginally productive cropland to permanent grass cover to raising “pasture poultry.” The grass cover has improved soil health, stopped erosion on the creek and increased turkey nesting habitat. Once chickens leave the brooding house for the pasture, they add nitrogen to the soil and provide a revenue stream through the sale of chickens and eggs.