The summer months of 2018 were marked by several key events that entertained residents and visitors alike. With the year in the books, this week we take a look back at the news stories of May through August.
The summer kicked off with railroad enthusiasts visiting Chadron mid-May when the Chicago and NorthWestern Historical Society Convention included a day trip to the C&NW roundhouse and the Dawes County Historical Museum in its itinerary.
The visit began when three busloads of convention members visited Chadron’s roundhouse, touring the building and taking advantage of the opportunity to speak with current Nebraska Northwestern roundhouse employees Jim Collins and Tom Pfister, as well as former C&NW employees such as Neal Soester, and Bob Galey, who were volunteers for the tour.
The group then traveled to the historical museum for the opening of a C&NW exhibit featuring many items donated to the museum over the years, as well as several pieces of Terry Sandstrom’s extensive railroad collection. The museum exhibit was open for extended hours to allow the public to also enjoy the collection.
In June, residents and visitors left the railways behind and took to the skies during the Nebraska State Fly-In, the first time the event has taken place in Chadron, selected as the host site for the 26th annual iteration by the Nebraska Aviation Council.
Manned mostly by volunteers, the weekend event featured a variety of activities. A USO-style show and dinner kicked off the festivities, while an afternoon air show and the recognition of 17 local World War II veterans captured everyone’s attention on the second day. Youth were also offered free airplane rides, and those willing to shell out a few dollars could ride in a helicopter or go sky diving. Two individuals were also inducted into the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame, and several speakers educated the general public on various aspects of flying.
Summer continued into July as the Fur Trade Days board launched a new format for Chadron’s annual summer celebration. Billed as Fur Trade Days: Reloaded, the 42nd annual event featured a carnival for the first time in eight years and two street dances sponsored by the FTD board.
With those activities in mind, combined with survey results from last year’s event, the board also relocated its Traders Market to The Refuge on Third Street, right around the corner from the carnival. The Chadron Rotary Club also chose to relocate its World Championship Buffalo Chip Throw to Second and Main streets.
The street dances drew about 2,000 people downtown each night, and board members were mostly pleased with how the new format worked. They plan to continue improving the event this summer, and will likely add events back to the lawn at the Dawes County Courthouse, as that was the biggest complaint with the new format.
In other headlines over the summer months:
*Chadron High School adopted the laude system to honor graduates and did away with the valedictorian and salutatorian titles. The laude system will recognize more high achieving.
*The City of Chadron awarded the bid to construct a new airport hangar to Fuller Construction for $629,133.52 to construct an 80x80 storage hangar at the Chadron Municipal Airport. The new hangar, which will likely be completed this spring, will be able to accommodate additional aircraft and allow the city to store its maintenance and snow removal equipment inside.
The city is expected to pay 5 percent of the costs, originally estimated to be about $234,000. However, Chadron was able to receive additional state and federal funding, reducing its obligation to about $51,000.
*The City of Chadron worked to tighten its budget as planning for a new fiscal year began. In addition to decreasing spending across the board, the city proposed – and eventually approved – increases in water and sewer rates.
City Manager Greg Yanker shared a comparison of base water and sewer bills for an average user in various communities around the Panhandle, noting that the proposed increases for Chadron are simply bringing the city more in line with the region. Increased rates were also recommended as part of a rate study to cover the operational costs of providing water and wastewater services.
The higher rates were expected to cause an estimated $10.75 difference in an average user’s combined water and sewer bill. Users with lawn sprinklers will see that same hike during winter months, but could expect to pay as much as an additional $48 during the summer months. The average multi-family apartment complex will likely see a sewer-water rate hike of $265 per month, while commercial businesses could pay another $10.50.
*Justice was served in the “murder” of Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack Friday night, and it was proved that a pen is truly mightier than the sword.
After weeks of mystery, with clues emerging nearly every day, the Nancy Drew Crew was the first to crack the mystery in the first-ever Chadron Clue Live. The team, which included Steve, Cheryl and Greta Welch and Kyla Parish was the first to determine that Cassie O’Boyle did the dastardly deed with a fountain pen at Common Cents.
The event, sponsored by the Fur Trade Days board as a fundraiser, drew more than 75 people to participate in the city-wide scavenger hunt. Mack was selected as the “murder victim” in July by a popular vote on Facebook. Teams of up to four people were charged with visiting nearly 40 locations across Chadron Friday evening in search of clues that would allow them to solve his murder.
*A request by the State of Nebraska to dismiss a portion of a lawsuit against it in connection with an incident at Chadron State Park was denied in Dawes County District Court.
Judge Travis O’Gorman denied the motion to dismiss, allowing Arthur Peters’ portion of a lawsuit he has filed with his wife Margaret to proceed. The couple is suing the state after Margaret was injured during a trail ride at Chadron State Park in 2016.
The Fort Collins, Colo., residents filed their lawsuit in May after the State Claims Board denied their claim against the state in December 2017.
*The 100 Women Who Care membership awarded its inaugural grant of just over $11,000 to Western Community Health Resources to aid in suicide prevention.
The 100 Women Who Care group was launched in Chadron during the spring of 2018. The idea behind the group is to make a lasting impact in the community while minimizing time and financial commitments on a per person basis. Once the organization reached its membership goal of 100, it began soliciting nominations from its members for non-profits serving the area to receive a grant totaling $100 from each of the members.