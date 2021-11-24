Yellow Horse opts for early graduation

With Thanksgiving here, Christmas isn’t far behind. Of course, more exciting for students is the holiday break. While this marks the halfway mark of the academic year for most, it also means the end of Amber Yellow Horse’s high school career as the senior chose to graduate early.

The daughter of Angela and Corbin Yellow Horse said ever since she learned she could graduate early it’s something she’s wanted to do. “I love learning,” she said, “but I just wanted to start a new chapter.

Getting to the early graduation date was no small task, and required Yellow Horse to double up on classes and put in the hard work to not only keep up her grade-point average but also skip classes where she could. She found it easier during the school’s “Covid Year” and switch to online learning, which provided her more opportunities to take advanced classes.

The additional classwork didn’t keep her from extracurricular activities. She noted she did do quite a bit of activities as an underclassman, such as the Upward Bound program and the Chadron Cardinals Content Team, the school’s filming crew often seen at sporting events.

Yellow Horse further explained that students transition on the content team, which gave her exposure to not only filming but also marketing, operating, planning, recruitment and mentoring.

She was also a part of the new Social Justice Club, which is one of her favorites. “It’s taught me a lot, and it always feels good spreading the message about equality.”

After graduation, Yellow Horse plans to do a lot of self-study with online courses and reading, as well as working. She plans to later enroll in college, majoring in Astrophysics. The main driver in that, she said, is one of her favorite activities is stargazing.

For those considering the early graduation route, Yellow Horse advises them to use their time well and manage the balance between academics, extracurriculars and personal achievements. She noted an achievement for her was passing Calculus, as it took a lot of hard work.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0