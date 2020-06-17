Yeradis recognized as Family of the Year

“Tom has attended nearly ever council meeting in all his years being involved in the Knights. He is always the first person to open up the Knights room and turn on the heat in the winter and AC in the summer. He cleans the Knights room throughout the year and is the last person to leave and lock up. Tom is also directly responsible for recruiting 52 members into the Knights of Columbus.

“Linda enjoyed her years as the Religious Education Coordinator for St. Patrick’s. She took theology classes and youth ministry to assist with performing the job for the betterment of the entire parish.

“Tom and Linda said that it has truly been a blessing to share the talents God has given them and working with so many other talented people. They have really enjoyed the time working with youth, especially the things they’ve learned and the enthusiasm of energetic young parish members. They especially enjoy time with their family and close friends.”

“Our family, including the church family, have gotten us acquainted with many wonderful people,” the couple stated. “It is especially rewarding to be involved with our church family and all the church and community projects. It feels good to share in the laughter and good fun while participating in the wonderful projects and events together.