The Chadron Police Department once again will participate in the statewide “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” grant, which begins Friday and runs through Sept. 3. The grant provides the department opportunity for overtime shifts focusing on impaired driving enforcement. The Chadron Police Department was awarded $1,400 which will provide overtime shifts for nine officers and three dispatchers over the course of the 18-day period.
Approximately one-third of all fatality crashes in the United States have involved drivers with a BAC of .08 or higher. Nationwide, more than 10,000 people die in alcohol related crashes per year. In Nebraska, 37.6% of fatal crashes in 2016 involved alcohol and killed 81 people.
Prevent drunk driving and drunk driving crashes by:
• Planning ahead. If you will be drinking, plan on not driving. Arrange a safe ride home before going out. Have a designated, sober driver.
• If you are drinking, do not drive for any reason. Even if you believe you are alright to drive, play it safe. For most individuals, 2 to 3 drinks will bring them over the zero-tolerance limit. However, just 1 drink can cause impairment and be enough to put you into a DUI situation.
• If you know someone who has been drinking, don’t let them get behind the wheel and drive. Take their keys or find them a sober ride home.
• If you do see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement immediately. You could help save a life by doing so.
• If you are not drinking, remember to be vigilant on the roads. Wear a seat belt and drive safely.
If you have any questions, please contact the Chadron Police Department or Officer Zachary Klemp at 308-432-0510 or zklemp@chadronpd.com.