Youth assistance organizations awarded 100 Women Who Care grants

Two organizations working to improve the lives of children in the community were awarded funding from the 100 Women Who Care About Chadron group Monday.

The Chadron Kiwanis Club walked away with $10,000, while the newly formed Student Wellness Fund will receive a smaller, yet-to-be-determined amount.

100 Women Who Care was formed in 2018 around the premise that if 100 women each donated $100, it would generate a donation large enough to significantly help a local non-profit or charitable group. After this year's grant's are distributed, five local organizations will have shared in nearly $40,000 of funding in three years.

Rachel Johnson of Feed a Hungry Senior, last year's $10,000 awardee, reflected on the impact for her program Monday. Prior to winning the funding, the program was helping provide meals for five elderly individuals; it now serves 21.

"When you can't address the need for food, they run the risk of moving into the nursing home," Johnson said.